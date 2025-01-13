Swastik Pipe Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.23
23.23
16.98
9.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
190.22
185.09
124.71
72.09
Net Worth
213.45
208.32
141.69
81.29
Minority Interest
Debt
112.79
110.97
113.69
196.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.28
9.11
8.43
11.21
Total Liabilities
335.52
328.4
263.81
288.58
Fixed Assets
84.1
73.62
69.23
71.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.1
0.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.71
1.57
3.97
8
Networking Capital
240.05
237.62
183.27
202.55
Inventories
104.51
78.96
69.43
69.38
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
165.25
164.17
146.27
148.36
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
81.95
63.45
49
40.48
Sundry Creditors
-101.22
-62.26
-71.41
-48.65
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-10.44
-6.7
-10.02
-7.02
Cash
10.66
15.61
7.23
6.87
Total Assets
335.52
328.42
263.8
288.59
