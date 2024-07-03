iifl-logo-icon 1
Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd Share Price

214.88
(-3.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

  • Open223.7
  • Day's High224.9
  • 52 Wk High296.7
  • Prev. Close222.17
  • Day's Low212.55
  • 52 Wk Low 209.9
  • Turnover (lac)177.99
  • P/E16.54
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value116.36
  • EPS13.43
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)708.73
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

223.7

Prev. Close

222.17

Turnover(Lac.)

177.99

Day's High

224.9

Day's Low

212.55

52 Week's High

296.7

52 Week's Low

209.9

Book Value

116.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

708.73

P/E

16.54

EPS

13.43

Divi. Yield

0

Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Vraj Iron & Steel shares close at ₹252 on NSE

Vraj Iron & Steel shares close at ₹252 on NSE

4 Jul 2024|08:31 AM

Vraj Iron and Steel reserved 15% of its shares for non-institutional institutional investors (NIIs), 50% for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and 35% for retail investors.

Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:35 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.95%

Non-Promoter- 5.43%

Institutions: 5.43%

Non-Institutions: 19.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.72

4.94

4.94

4.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

163.63

129.66

78.29

50.78

Net Worth

188.35

134.6

83.23

55.72

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

419.86

515.67

414.04

290.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

419.86

515.67

414.04

290.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.7

4.64

1.68

1.67

Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vijay Anand Jhanwar

Whole-time Director

Prasant Kumar Mohta

Whole-time Director

Praveen Somani

Independent Director

Sanjeeta Mohta

Independent Director

Sumit Deb

Independent Director

Pramod Kumar Vaswani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priya Namdeo

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd

Summary

Vraj Iron & Steel Limited was originally incorporated as Phil Ispat Private Limited as a private limited company under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated June 16, 2004. Pursuant to special resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company at the extraordinary general meeting held on September 29, 2023, the name of the Company was changed to Vraj Iron & Steel Private Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation pursuant to change of name dated October 30, 2023 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh. Thereafter, the Company was converted to a public limited company, pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company at the extraordinary general meeting held on October 31, 2023 and the name of the Company was changed to Vraj Iron & Steel Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion to a public limited company dated November 10, 2023 was issued to our Company by the Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Sponge Iron, M.S. Billets, and TMT bars under the brand Vraj. The company currently operate through two manufacturing plants which are located at Raipur and Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh spread across 52.93 acres. As of March 31, 2023, the aggregate installed capacity of the companies manufacturing plants was 2,31,600 tons per annum (TPA) (comprising of intermediate and final products). Our manufacturing plant at Ra
Company FAQs

What is the Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd share price today?

The Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹214.88 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd is ₹708.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd is 16.54 and 2.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd is ₹209.9 and ₹296.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd?

Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -11.84%, 3 Month at -15.49% and 1 Month at -0.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.95 %
Institutions - 5.43 %
Public - 19.61 %

