SectorSteel
Open₹223.7
Prev. Close₹222.17
Turnover(Lac.)₹177.99
Day's High₹224.9
Day's Low₹212.55
52 Week's High₹296.7
52 Week's Low₹209.9
Book Value₹116.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)708.73
P/E16.54
EPS13.43
Divi. Yield0
Vraj Iron and Steel reserved 15% of its shares for non-institutional institutional investors (NIIs), 50% for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and 35% for retail investors.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.72
4.94
4.94
4.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
163.63
129.66
78.29
50.78
Net Worth
188.35
134.6
83.23
55.72
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
419.86
515.67
414.04
290.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
419.86
515.67
414.04
290.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.7
4.64
1.68
1.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vijay Anand Jhanwar
Whole-time Director
Prasant Kumar Mohta
Whole-time Director
Praveen Somani
Independent Director
Sanjeeta Mohta
Independent Director
Sumit Deb
Independent Director
Pramod Kumar Vaswani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priya Namdeo
Reports by Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd
Summary
Vraj Iron & Steel Limited was originally incorporated as Phil Ispat Private Limited as a private limited company under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated June 16, 2004. Pursuant to special resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company at the extraordinary general meeting held on September 29, 2023, the name of the Company was changed to Vraj Iron & Steel Private Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation pursuant to change of name dated October 30, 2023 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh. Thereafter, the Company was converted to a public limited company, pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company at the extraordinary general meeting held on October 31, 2023 and the name of the Company was changed to Vraj Iron & Steel Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion to a public limited company dated November 10, 2023 was issued to our Company by the Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Sponge Iron, M.S. Billets, and TMT bars under the brand Vraj. The company currently operate through two manufacturing plants which are located at Raipur and Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh spread across 52.93 acres. As of March 31, 2023, the aggregate installed capacity of the companies manufacturing plants was 2,31,600 tons per annum (TPA) (comprising of intermediate and final products). Our manufacturing plant at Ra
Read More
The Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹214.88 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd is ₹708.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd is 16.54 and 2.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd is ₹209.9 and ₹296.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -11.84%, 3 Month at -15.49% and 1 Month at -0.67%.
