Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jul-2024
|Jul-2024
|Jun-2024
|Jun-2024
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
74.95%
74.95%
74.95%
99.99%
99.99%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
5.43%
10.78%
10.78%
0%
0%
Non-Institutions
19.61%
14.25%
14.25%
0%
0%
Total Non-Promoter
25.04%
25.04%
25.04%
0%
0%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Vraj Iron and Steel reserved 15% of its shares for non-institutional institutional investors (NIIs), 50% for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and 35% for retail investors.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.