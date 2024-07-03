iifl-logo-icon 1
Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd Annually Results

211.88
(-1.49%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

419.86

515.67

414.04

290.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

419.86

515.67

414.04

290.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.7

4.64

1.68

1.67

Total Income

427.56

520.31

415.73

292.38

Total Expenditure

343.38

438.99

366.06

263.28

PBIDT

84.18

81.31

49.66

29.1

Interest

2.43

2.99

3.95

5.98

PBDT

81.75

78.33

45.71

23.12

Depreciation

5.84

6.44

7.18

7.27

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

18.49

17.81

9.51

3.93

Deferred Tax

0.01

0.08

0.32

0.94

Reported Profit After Tax

57.41

54

28.7

10.99

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

57.41

54

28.7

10.99

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

57.41

54

28.7

10.99

EPS (Unit Curr.)

23.22

21.84

58.05

22.22

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

24.72

4.94

4.94

4.94

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

20.04

15.76

11.99

10

PBDTM(%)

19.47

15.18

11.03

7.95

PATM(%)

13.67

10.47

6.93

3.78

