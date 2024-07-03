Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
419.86
515.67
414.04
290.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
419.86
515.67
414.04
290.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.7
4.64
1.68
1.67
Total Income
427.56
520.31
415.73
292.38
Total Expenditure
343.38
438.99
366.06
263.28
PBIDT
84.18
81.31
49.66
29.1
Interest
2.43
2.99
3.95
5.98
PBDT
81.75
78.33
45.71
23.12
Depreciation
5.84
6.44
7.18
7.27
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
18.49
17.81
9.51
3.93
Deferred Tax
0.01
0.08
0.32
0.94
Reported Profit After Tax
57.41
54
28.7
10.99
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
57.41
54
28.7
10.99
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
57.41
54
28.7
10.99
EPS (Unit Curr.)
23.22
21.84
58.05
22.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
24.72
4.94
4.94
4.94
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.04
15.76
11.99
10
PBDTM(%)
19.47
15.18
11.03
7.95
PATM(%)
13.67
10.47
6.93
3.78
Vraj Iron and Steel reserved 15% of its shares for non-institutional institutional investors (NIIs), 50% for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and 35% for retail investors.Read More
