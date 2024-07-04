Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.72
4.94
4.94
4.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
163.63
129.66
78.29
50.78
Net Worth
188.35
134.6
83.23
55.72
Minority Interest
Debt
63.27
24.55
42.51
45.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.98
3.01
2.69
2.32
Total Liabilities
254.6
162.16
128.43
103.82
Fixed Assets
111.47
53.15
56.41
62.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
11.14
12
11.21
11.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.23
0.15
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
91.62
87.94
56.83
26.89
Inventories
41.87
31.71
31.93
22.49
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
11.53
12.9
11.83
6.99
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
52.36
66.85
30.27
17.01
Sundry Creditors
-10.25
-13.5
-7.9
-11.92
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.89
-10.02
-9.3
-7.68
Cash
40.15
8.95
3.97
3.4
Total Assets
254.61
162.19
128.43
103.83
Vraj Iron and Steel reserved 15% of its shares for non-institutional institutional investors (NIIs), 50% for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and 35% for retail investors.Read More
