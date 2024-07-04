iifl-logo-icon 1
Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd Balance Sheet

209.58
(-2.94%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:29:30 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.72

4.94

4.94

4.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

163.63

129.66

78.29

50.78

Net Worth

188.35

134.6

83.23

55.72

Minority Interest

Debt

63.27

24.55

42.51

45.78

Deferred Tax Liability Net

2.98

3.01

2.69

2.32

Total Liabilities

254.6

162.16

128.43

103.82

Fixed Assets

111.47

53.15

56.41

62.32

Intangible Assets

Investments

11.14

12

11.21

11.21

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.23

0.15

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

91.62

87.94

56.83

26.89

Inventories

41.87

31.71

31.93

22.49

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

11.53

12.9

11.83

6.99

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

52.36

66.85

30.27

17.01

Sundry Creditors

-10.25

-13.5

-7.9

-11.92

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.89

-10.02

-9.3

-7.68

Cash

40.15

8.95

3.97

3.4

Total Assets

254.61

162.19

128.43

103.83

