Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
301.32
376.57
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
301.32
376.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
6.55
3.16
Total Income
307.87
379.73
Total Expenditure
242.77
311.97
PBIDT
65.1
67.76
Interest
1.94
2.07
PBDT
63.16
65.69
Depreciation
4.38
4.83
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
14.11
14.43
Deferred Tax
0.09
0.09
Reported Profit After Tax
44.58
46.34
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
44.58
46.34
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
44.58
46.34
EPS (Unit Curr.)
18.03
93.73
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
Equity
24.72
4.94
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
21.6
17.99
PBDTM(%)
20.96
17.44
PATM(%)
14.79
12.3
Vraj Iron and Steel reserved 15% of its shares for non-institutional institutional investors (NIIs), 50% for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and 35% for retail investors.Read More
