Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd Nine Monthly Results

215.01
(-0.03%)
Jan 9, 2025|09:07:09 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022

Gross Sales

301.32

376.57

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

301.32

376.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

6.55

3.16

Total Income

307.87

379.73

Total Expenditure

242.77

311.97

PBIDT

65.1

67.76

Interest

1.94

2.07

PBDT

63.16

65.69

Depreciation

4.38

4.83

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

Tax

14.11

14.43

Deferred Tax

0.09

0.09

Reported Profit After Tax

44.58

46.34

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

44.58

46.34

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

44.58

46.34

EPS (Unit Curr.)

18.03

93.73

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

Equity

24.72

4.94

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

21.6

17.99

PBDTM(%)

20.96

17.44

PATM(%)

14.79

12.3

Vraj Iron & Steel shares close at ₹252 on NSE

Vraj Iron & Steel shares close at ₹252 on NSE

4 Jul 2024|08:31 AM

Vraj Iron and Steel reserved 15% of its shares for non-institutional institutional investors (NIIs), 50% for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and 35% for retail investors.

