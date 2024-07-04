|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Vraj Iron And Steel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30 2024 Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|Vraj Iron And Steel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. Any other business with the approval of the Chairman Approved the Un Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result for the Quarter Ended on 30th June 2024 1. Approved the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the period ended on 30th June, 2024 as review by the Audit Committee. 2. Approved the revision of earlier resolution passed by the Board on 18th day of July 2024 (for Acquiring additional Shares upto 16% of M/s Vraj Metaliks Private Limited so that Company hold 51% stake in the said Company). However instead of acquiring upto 16% of shares, Company intends to acquire upto 15% of shares of Vraj Metaliks Private Limited so that the holding does not exceed 49.99%. 3. Approved the implementation of proposal for setting up of 20MWp Captive Solar Power Plant. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|Vraj Iron And Steel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. Approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. 3. Any other business with the approval of the Chairman. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)
Vraj Iron and Steel reserved 15% of its shares for non-institutional institutional investors (NIIs), 50% for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and 35% for retail investors.Read More
