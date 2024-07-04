Vraj Iron And Steel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. Any other business with the approval of the Chairman Approved the Un Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result for the Quarter Ended on 30th June 2024 1. Approved the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the period ended on 30th June, 2024 as review by the Audit Committee. 2. Approved the revision of earlier resolution passed by the Board on 18th day of July 2024 (for Acquiring additional Shares upto 16% of M/s Vraj Metaliks Private Limited so that Company hold 51% stake in the said Company). However instead of acquiring upto 16% of shares, Company intends to acquire upto 15% of shares of Vraj Metaliks Private Limited so that the holding does not exceed 49.99%. 3. Approved the implementation of proposal for setting up of 20MWp Captive Solar Power Plant. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)