Vraj Iron & Steel Ltd Management Discussions

The objective of this report is to convey the Managements perspective on the external environment and steel industry, as well as strategy, operating and financial performance, material developments in human resources and industrial relations, risks and opportunities and internal control systems and their adequacy in the Company during Financial Year 2023-24.This should be read in conjunction with the Companys financial statements, the schedules and notes thereto and other information included elsewhere in the Integrated Report and Annual Accounts 2023-24. The Companys financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) complying with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended and regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (‘SEBI) from time to time

OVERVIEW OF BUSINESS

India is the second-largest steel producer in the world,it is also the second-largest consumer of finished steel with a consumption stood at 119.17 MT in FY23 and 140.8,MT in FY24. The Indian steel sector growth over the years has been attributed to the domestic availability of raw materials such as iron ore and cost-effective labour. Also, the industry has benefitted from domestic demands in sectors such as construction, real estate, and automobiles.

The domestic crude steel production has grown at a CAGR of 3.3% in the past five years to reach 126.3 MT in

FY23 from 110.9 MT in FY19. Large steel manufacturers capacity utilization has been in the range of 80% to

90% in FY23 and CAGR of 9.18 % in the coming five year to reach 209.93 MT in FY 2029 from 135.81 MT in FY 2024. Over the short term, strong policy support by the Indian Government, the strong influx of investments in the steel sector, increasing urbanization, and increased spending on construction and infrastructure projects are projected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Our Company is engaged in manufacturing of Sponge Iron, M.S. Billets, and TMT bars under the brand VRAJ.

We currently operate through our two manufacturing plants which are located at Raipur and Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh As of March 31, 2024, the aggregate installed capacity of our manufacturing plants was 2,31,600 tons per annum ("TPA") (comprising of intermediate and final products). Our manufacturing plant at Raipur also includes a captive power plant with an aggregate installed capacity of 5 MW, as of March 31, 2024.

Our product offerings in the domestic market such as Sponge Iron, TMT Bar, MS Billets cater to a mix of customers that consist of industrial customers and end-users. We sell our products directly as well as through brokers / dealers. As part of our initiatives towards continual improvement, we have obtained the Environment Management System Certification under the new standard of ISO 14001: 2015 for Raipur Plant.

As of March 31, 2024, we had a workforce of 537 employees & workers, comprising of 302 permanent employees including 3 Executive Directors, 11 employees at the Registered Office, 193 employees at Raipur Plant and 95 employees at Bilaspur Plant and 235 contract workers.

1. Global Economy

The world economy continuesto growing at 3.2 percent during FY 2024 and FY 2025, as similar toprevious FY 2023. A modest stimulation in the economies where economic development is likely to rise from 1.6 percent in 2023 to 1.7 percent in 2024 and 1.8 percent in up to2025 will be offset by a slightly slowdown in developing market and economies from 4.3 percent in 2023 to 4.2 percent in expected FY. As global inflation descended from its peak, economic activity grew steadily defying warning of stagflation and global recession. Global inflation is forecast to decline steadily, from 6.8 percent in 2023 to 5.9 percent in 2024 and 4.5 percent in 2025, with advanced economies returning to their inflation targets sooner than emerging market and developing economies. Core inflation is generally projected to decline more gradually. The global economy has been surprisingly resilient, despite significant central bank interest rate hikes to restore price stability.

Under Global Economy developing economies are expected to experience stable growth through 2024 and 2025, with regional differences.

2. Indian economy

Indian Economy demonstrated vigorous resilience and growth in FY 2023-24, The industrial manufacturing sector has experienced a significant boost, attracting global technologies giants to expand their supplier network in domestic economy. The governments strategic focus on infrastructure development, digital transformation, and inclusive growth played a pivotal role in sustaining economic momentum. This period also saw significant policy reforms aimed at boosting investment, enhancing productivity, and ensuring sustainable development. The Indian economy is projected to have grown at 8.2% in FY 2023-24, driven by strong domestic demand, government spending on infrastructure, and a recovery in private investment.

3. Global Steel Industry

Steel industry suffered with high inflation and interest rate environment in addition to growing geo economic fragmentation. While it seems the world economy will experience a soft lending from its monetary tightening cycle in 2024, global steel demand growth is expected to remain week and market volatility reaining high on laggedIn 2023, the world crude steel production reached 1,892 million tonnes (MT) as per data released by World Steel Association. World Steel Association in its Short- Range Outlook, April 2024 forecasts that steel demand will grow by 1.7% in 2024 and reach 1,793.1 MT after contracting by 1.1% in 2023. In 2025, steel demand will see a further increase of 1.2% to 1,815.2 MT. India is the second largest producer of crude steel.

China was worlds largest crude steel producer in 2023 (1,019.1MT) followed by India (140.8MT), Japan

(87.0MT) and the USA (80.7MT). (Source: For India is JPC and World Steel Association for others) Per capita finished steel consumption in 2022 was 224 kg for world and 649 kg for China. The same for India was 86.7 kg in 2022-23.

4. Domestic Steel Industry

India has emerged as the strongest driver of steel demand growth since 2021, and projections of Indian steel demand will continue to charge ahead with 8% growth in its steel demand over 2024 and 2025, driven by continued growth in all steel using sectors and especially by continued strong growth in infrastructure investments. In 2025, Steel is a de-regulated sector and Governments role is that of a facilitator which lays down the policy guidelines and establishes the institutional mechanism/structure for creating conducive environment for improving efficiency and performance of the steel sector.In this role, the Government has released the National Steel Policy 2017, which has laid down the broad roadmap for encouraging long term growth for the Indian steel industry, both on demand and supply sides, by 2030-31, As steel demand in India is projected to be almost 70 million tonnes higher than in 2020. Indias crude steel capacity was 179.5 mt

(provisional) in 2023-24.

OUR STRENGTHS

1. Integrated and well-established manufacturing setup

We currently operate 2 (two) integrated steel manufacturing plants, in Bilaspur and Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The integrated nature of our manufacturing plants has resulted in the control over all aspects of our operations (with the exception of sourcing of primary raw materials) as well as operating margins, thereby enabling us to focus more on quality and create multiple points of sale across the steel value chain. We primarily focus on manufacturing three main products, sponge iron, MS Billets and TMT Bars. The table below showcases our production capacities as of March 31, 2024, and proposed expansion plan, to further leverage our execution capabilities and strengthen our value chain for better cost optimization through our backward integration.

Existing Installed Capacity Installed Capacity after the Proposed Expansion Particulars Unit of Measurem ent Raipur Bilaspur Total Proposed Expansion in Bilaspur Raipur Bilaspur Total Sponge Iron TPA 60000 60000 120,000 115,500 60000 175,500 235,500 MS Billets TPA 57,600 - 57,600 153,000 57,600 153,000 210,600 TMT Bars TPA 54,000 - 54,000 - 54,000 - 54,000 Total Products TPA 171,600 60000 231,600 268,500 171,600 328,500 500,100 Captive Power Plant MW 5 - 5 15 5 15 20

The Company had chosen Bilaspur Plant to do the capacity expansion mainly due to (a) lack of manufacturing facility for MS Billets &lack of Power Plant to reduce the cost and (b) availability on existing land in the Bilaspur plant & thereby no additional cost is to be incurred for the Land & Site Development for this Expansion. By doing the expansion at Bilaspur Plant, the Company will be able to reduce the cost of the project and improve the margin.

While we increased our total income has grown at a CAGR of 1.19% between Fiscal 2022 and Fiscal 2024, as we have been successful at capturing market share and increasing our presence in our established markets. We believe that such integration practices in our production process have allowed us to be flexible with our production, and be able to alter our products as per the customers specific requirements as well as change our product mix to cater to the continuously evolving market conditions while insulating us from price of raw materials which has resulted in optimization of our operating margins. We have the ability to convert the sponge iron we manufacture into billets or sell the sponge iron or billets independently in the market. Billets can further be used to manufacture TMT Bars or can be sold independently in the market.

Our Company has a captive power plant with installed capacity of 5MW which helps us to reduce energy cost. Additionally operating a captive power plant will decrease our exposure to disruptions to the electricity grid in times of power outages that can otherwise lead to costly production disruptions. Further, we use captive power plants to generate electricity from cleaner and more efficient sources such as waste-heat recovery-based power plants and captive renewable energy plants. The manufacturing plants are fully geared with latest technologies to provide competitive edge in the industry and are also compliant with the laws and licenses applicable to it. Having proximity to our key customer groups gives us a strategic advantage in ensuring cost effectiveness, quicker delivery and faster turn-around times, allowing us to maximize customer satisfaction in a timely manner. We follow stringent quality standards along with a strong emphasis on quality for our products and we have Certification for Quality Management Systems ISO 9001: 2015.

Manufacturing plants are strategically located, supported by robust architecture, leading to cost efficiencies and a stable supply chain

Our two manufacturing plants are strategically located at Bilaspur and Raipur within the mineral rich State of Chhattisgarh and in close proximity to the mineral belt in eastern India. Our presence in these locations allows us to have easy access to raw materials and end users both which helps us overcome significant entry barriers in comparison with our competitors. We believe this lowers our transportation costs and provides us with logistics management and cost benefits, thereby improving our operating margins.

2. Diversified product mix with strong focus on value added products

Our products primarily comprise of Sponge Iron, TMT Bar and MS Billets which amounts to 96.78%, 97.01%, and 95.31% of total revenue from operations for year ended March 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022 respectively. Our

TMT Bar is sold under the brand ‘Vraj TMT Bars .Our diversified product range has resulted in a diversified product mix, which has reduced our dependency on a particular product and de-risked our revenue streams.

For the year ended March 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022, we witnessed a shift in our sales mix, with TMT Bars contributing 28.97%, 34.90% and 24.39% respectively. Sponge Iron has been contributing a higher share to our revenue from operations during the last four years. We believe that such forward integration practices of sponge iron and MS Billets will result in cost efficiencies and higher operating margins, and hence we have been deriving a significant proportion of our revenue from end-products such as TMT Bars.

3. Experienced Promoter, Board and management team

We are led by our experienced and diverse board and management team, who have multifold experience in the iron and steel industry, and have been instrumental in the growth of our Company and have the expertise and vision to scale up our business. Mr. Vijay Anand Jhanwar is the Promoter and the Chairman and Managing Director of our Company and has been well-established in the industry for more than two decades.

The knowledge and experience of our management and our team provide us with a competitive advantage as we seek to grow our existing business and expand the same. Having an experienced Board of Directors who have extensive knowledge and understanding of the metal industry being supplemented by a strong senior management team with significant experience in the metal industry will be strong foundational pillars of growth for our company. We believe our manufacturing plants operate in areas with highly skilled and low-costlabour, which helps us to keep our operating costs low.

4. Track record of growth and financial performance

Our focus on operational and functional excellence has contributed to our track record of healthy financial performance with total Income having grown at a CAGR of 1.19% between Fiscal 2022 and Fiscal 2024, EBITDA having grown at a CAGR of 29.39% between Fiscal 2022 to Fiscal 2024 and Profit After Tax at a CAGR of 40.63% between Fiscal 2022 and Fiscal 2024, on account an increase of value added products sales share, including TMT Bar and Sponge Iron, strong raw material procurement from nearby sources and margin expansions from robust cost controls. For the year ended March 31 2024, 2023 and 2022, our total revenue from operations from manufacturing business was 4167.35 million, 5,095.01 million and 4,086.47 million respectively. For year ended March 2024, 2023, and 2022 we achieved an EBITDA margin of 19.27%, 15.21%, and 11.67% respectively. For the year ended March 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022 we have achieved a profit margin of 12.89%, 9.91% and 6.61% respectively. This is attributable to our continued focus on product quality and process improvement, higher-margin products, competitive pricing and cost rationalization. Our strong financial performance reflects the efficacy of the manufacturing and management protocols that we have implemented and strong working capital management across our business. While our steady operating cash flows enable us to meet the present and future needs of our customers and develop new value-added products. Further this aids us in strengthening our trust and engagement with our customers and which further enhances our ability to retain these customers and extend our engagement across products and geographies.

PRODUCT WISE PERFORMANCE OF STEEL IN FY 2022-23 AND 2023-24:

Particulars of Product Quantity Produced (MT) Quantity Sold(MT) Captive Use Quantity Produced (MT) Quantity Sold(MT) Captive Use Financial Year 2023-24 2022-23 SPONGE IRON 116080.00 73864.85 42126 114350.00 82310.92 31868 M.S. BILLETS 44568.00 17610.05 26813 45742.30 10510.68 35029 TMT BAR 25977.50 25185.10 439 33865.00 34444.80 0

KEY CHALLENGES

1. Lack of Sustainable Raw Material Sources (Iron Ore and Coal)

Iron ore and coal are the key raw materials used in the steel production process. India largely depends on importing these raw materials for various uses.

India is self-sufficient in iron ore. However, it largely consists of low-grade deposits, which require beneficiation to make them suitable for use in steel plants. Accordingly, the availability of high-grade iron ore is limited in India. Moreover, a large quantity of iron ore fines produced in the mining process requires pelletisation before it can be used in steel plants.

Secondly, the limited availability of coal reserves is another challenge for the steel industry. Further, the domestically available coal has high ash content and is not suitable for direct use in the process. It has to be washed in washeries and then blended with imported coal to make it suitable for the process. At the same time, there is limited capacity for washeries. As a result, India largely depends on imports to meet the domestic demand for coal.

2. High Logistic Costs

It is estimated that 3-3.5 tonnes of material needs to be transported for every 1 tonne of steel produced in India. The logistics cost is currently in the range of 4-5% of sales of the domestic steel players and fluctuates on the basis of the proximity of the steel plants to the iron ore and coking coal sources. Further, logistics costs in India are significantly higher compared to global peers and account for about 14% of the GDP.

Moreover, the logistics industry connects other industries to the domestic and international markets. It affects the efficiency of the manufacturing global value chains and the competitiveness of a countrys economy within these value chains.

3. Decarbonization and Environmental Concerns

The Indian steel industry is responsible for roughly 12% of Indias carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, surpassing the global average of 7-9%. The emission intensity in the Indian steel industry stands at 2.55 T/TCS, while the global average emission intensity is 1.91 T/TCS.

India has made a commitment to decrease the emissions intensity of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 45% by 2030, compared to 2005 levels and achieve net zero by 2070. To support this target, the Ministry of Steel has committed to achieving the Net Zero target by 2070 and has taken a medium-term target to reduce the emission intensity of the steel sector to 2.4 T/TCS by 2030.

These targets remain critical for the steel industry players including steel pipes and tube manufacturers for reducing the emissions within the set timelines. The reduction of emissions is also vital for the industry to maintain its competitiveness in export markets which are becoming increasingly environment conscious. Commencing in October 2023, the European Union (EU) has decided to implement a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) a tariff on carbon-intensive imports, aimed at preventing carbon leakage. The first phase of CBAM will cover the iron & steel, cement, aluminium, fertilizer, electricity, and hydrogen sectors.

RISK FACTORS

Risks Relating to our Business

1. Both of our existing manufacturing facilities are concentrated in a single region i.e. Raipur and Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. Further our Expansion Project is also being implemented at Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh and hence we face geographical concentration related risks.

2. 100% of our revenue is from sale of our steel products such as TMT Bars, MS Billets, Sponge Iron & others related items. Volatility in the demand and pricing in the iron and steel industry is common and is cyclical in nature. A decrease in steel prices may have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations, prospects and financial condition.

3. If we are unable to successfully implement our Expansion Project, including Captive Power Plant, our results of operations and financial condition could be adversely affected.

4. A majority of our Directors of the Company do not have prior experience of being a director of a public listed company.

5. We do not have long-term agreements with our customers and we derive a significant portion of our revenues from our top 10 (ten) customers. The loss of, or a significant reduction in the revenues we receive from, one or more of these customers which would have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has an effective and reliable internal control system commensurate with the size of its operations. At the same time, it adheres to local statutory requirements for orderly and efficient conduct of business, safeguarding of assets, the detection and prevention of frauds and errors, adequacy and completeness of accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information. The efficacy of the internal checks and control systems is validated by self-audits and internal as well as statutory auditors.

DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

Share Capital:

During the financial year 2023-2024, the company experienced significant developments in its share capital structure. In addition to this, the Authorised Share Capital of the Company was raised from Rs. 5,00,00,000/- to Rs. 40,00,00,000/- divided into 4,00,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each, approved through an Ordinary resolution at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 29th September, 2023.

Moreover, during the year 2023-2024, the company issued 1,97,77,400bonus shares to its shareholders, leading to an increase in its paid-up share capital from Rs. 4,94,43,500/- to Rs. 24,72,17,500/-. As of March 31, 2024, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the company stood at Rs.24,72,17,500 comprising of 2,47,21,750 Equity Shares with a face value of Rs. 10 each, reflecting the impact of the increased Authorised share capital and the issuance of bonus shares.

As on date of the reportCompany Share Capitalincreased through an Initial Public Offer (IPO), the company successfully raised Rs. 171million by issuing 82,60,869 Equity Shares with a face value of Rs. 10/- each, at a price of Rs. 207/- per share, including a premium of Rs. 197/- per share. The equity shares were listed on BSE-NSE Main Board on July 03, 2024.

Total Income

The Total Income of the Company stood at Rs.4242.70 Millions for the year ended March 31, 2024 as against Rs.5174.21Millions in the previous year. The Company made a Net Profit of Rs.541.17 Millions for the year ended March 31, 2024 as compared to the Net Profit of Rs.511.11Millions in the previous year.

Reserves and Surplus:

The Board has decided not to transfer any amount to the special reserve for the year under review, however an amount of Rs.19,77,74,000/- capitalized from the Reserves for Issue of Bonus Shares.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT, INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED:

Our Company follows a policy of building strong teams of talented professionals. People remain the most valuable asset of your Company. The Company recognizes people as its most valuable asset and the Company has kept a sharp focus on Employee Engagement. The Companys Human Resources is commensurate with the size, nature, and operations of the Company. As of March 31, 2024, we had a workforce of 537 employees & workers, comprising of 302 permanent employees including 3 Executive Directors, 11 employees at the Registered Office, 193 employees at Raipur Plant and 95 employees at Bilaspur Plant and 235 contract workers. We consider our human resource as a critical factor to our success and engage in a human resource strategy that focuses on recruiting, training and retaining our employees, as well as offering them competitive compensation. Our Company aims to recruit a talented and qualified work force, facilitate their integration and encourage development of their skills in order to facilitate the growth of our operations. We are also committed to providing an empowering environment that motivates and facilitates growth and rewards contribution.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES

Our Company has significant changes in the key financial ratiosduring the financial year 2023-24 as below:

Sr No. Financial Ratios Numerator Denominator Ratio % changes in FY 2024 Ratio % change in FY 2023 1 Current Ratio Current Assets Current Liabilities 4.59 59.36% 2.88 66.24% 2 Debt-Equity Ratio Total Debt Shareholders Equity 0.34 84.14% 0.18 (65.52%) 3 Debt Service Coverage Ratio PBT + Depreciation + Interest Finance Cost + Repayments of Non Current / Current Term Borrowings 23.64 266.73% 6.45 68.90% 4 Return on Equity Profit after Tax Avg. Shareholders Equity 0.34 (28.55%) 0.47 19.16% 5 Inventory Turnover Ratio Revenue from Operations Average Inventory 11.41 (29.58%) 16.21 6.51% 6 Trade Payables Turnover Ratio Purchases Average Trade Payables 20.77 (32.52%) 30.78 13.61% 7 Net Capital Turnover Ratio Revenue from Operations Average Working Capital 5.33 (47.16%) 10.08 (52.74%) 8 Net Profit Ratio Profit after Tax Revenue from Operations 0.13 30.04% 0.10 49.98% 9 Return on Capital Employed EBIT Capital Employed 0.30 (33.83%) 0.45 40.22%

Explanation in the Financial Ratio Changes:

Current Ratio

Due to substantial decrease in Current Liability

Debt-Equity Ratio

Due to increase inTerm loan

Debt Service Coverage Ratio

Due to decrease in debts and increase in profit

Return on Equity

Due to increase in Average Shareholders Equity

Inventory Turnover Ratio

Due to decrease in Revenue fromOperation

Trade Payables Turnover Ratio

Due to decrease in purchase

Net Capital Turnover Ratio

Due to substantial decrease in sale & increase in working capital.

Net Profit Ratio

Due to proportionate increase in profit compare to turnover

Return on Capital Employed

Due to substantial increase in Capital Employed

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

This report contains forward- looking statements based on the perceptions of the Company and the data and information available with the company. The company does not and cannot guarantee the accuracy of various assumptions underlying such statements and they reflect Companys current views of the future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors like change in general economic conditions, amongst others, could cause actual results to be materially different.