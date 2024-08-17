SectorSteel
Open₹1.35
Prev. Close₹1.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.35
Day's Low₹1.3
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-82.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.62
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
50.91
44.52
44.52
44.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-470.5
103.41
629.14
898.37
Net Worth
-419.59
147.93
673.66
942.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
63.23
584.83
642.17
555.2
yoy growth (%)
-89.18
-8.92
15.66
-61.03
Raw materials
-115.89
-699.29
-641.22
-571.41
As % of sales
183.27
119.57
99.85
102.91
Employee costs
-5.15
-5.89
-4.56
-12.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-491.53
-384.89
-234.49
-233.87
Depreciation
-39.78
-42.2
-61.83
-31.92
Tax paid
0
0
-28.29
78.41
Working capital
-441.32
-131.91
-17.85
4.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-89.18
-8.92
15.66
-61.03
Op profit growth
1.06
319.83
-22.19
-132.53
EBIT growth
1.11
127.63
14.36
-160.71
Net profit growth
15.69
100.05
69.03
-1,616.85
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
68.41
619.54
655.4
631.11
1,355.94
Excise Duty
5.17
17.93
0
0
0
Net Sales
63.24
601.61
655.4
631.11
1,355.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.08
11.25
8.23
3.99
17.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Dineshchand Surana
Chairman
Babu Srinivasan
Independent Director
Agnes Roselind Joseph
CFO & Company Secretary
M Alagarswamy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Surana Industries Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Mar.91, Surana Metals & Steels (India) (SMSI) was promoted by the Surana group under the guidance of G Surana. SMSI was initially engaged in trading of steel. The company is engaged in the manufacture of tor steel of 40, 50 and 60 grades and CTD bars and mild steel rounds with sizes ranging from 8 mm to 32 mm in addition to structurals like flats, squares and angles of various sizes. It went public in May 94 for setting up a steel rolling mill to manufacture tor-steel / CTD bars / MS rounds and structurals with an installed capacity of 30,000 tpa at Gummidipoondi, Tamilnadu. The mill is essentially divided into three segments -- roughing mill, intermediate mill and finishing mill -- all interconnected and with direct feeding. The advantage of this system is that a wide range of products and sizes can be rolled by running all the three segments simultaneously. The company commenced production in 1994-95. The company has set up a new 9 Re-rolling Mill to produce 6 mm and 8 mm steel bars taking the total installed capacity to 72600 TPA. The company was in the process of manufacturing Thermo Mechanically Treated Bars (TMT) at a cost of Rs.37 crores and the commercial production was commenced in early 2002. The project was financed by Term loan to the extent of Rs.17 crores from IDBI. The company name was changed to Surana Industries Ltd.
Read More
