Surana Industries Ltd Share Price

1.3
(-3.70%)
Nov 6, 2018|11:11:25 AM

Surana Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

1.35

Prev. Close

1.35

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.35

Day's Low

1.3

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-82.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.62

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Surana Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Surana Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Surana Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:07 AM
Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.61%

Non-Promoter- 1.71%

Institutions: 1.70%

Non-Institutions: 52.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Surana Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

50.91

44.52

44.52

44.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-470.5

103.41

629.14

898.37

Net Worth

-419.59

147.93

673.66

942.89

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

63.23

584.83

642.17

555.2

yoy growth (%)

-89.18

-8.92

15.66

-61.03

Raw materials

-115.89

-699.29

-641.22

-571.41

As % of sales

183.27

119.57

99.85

102.91

Employee costs

-5.15

-5.89

-4.56

-12.93

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-491.53

-384.89

-234.49

-233.87

Depreciation

-39.78

-42.2

-61.83

-31.92

Tax paid

0

0

-28.29

78.41

Working capital

-441.32

-131.91

-17.85

4.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-89.18

-8.92

15.66

-61.03

Op profit growth

1.06

319.83

-22.19

-132.53

EBIT growth

1.11

127.63

14.36

-160.71

Net profit growth

15.69

100.05

69.03

-1,616.85

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2012

Gross Sales

68.41

619.54

655.4

631.11

1,355.94

Excise Duty

5.17

17.93

0

0

0

Net Sales

63.24

601.61

655.4

631.11

1,355.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.08

11.25

8.23

3.99

17.35

Surana Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Surana Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Dineshchand Surana

Chairman

Babu Srinivasan

Independent Director

Agnes Roselind Joseph

CFO & Company Secretary

M Alagarswamy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Surana Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Mar.91, Surana Metals & Steels (India) (SMSI) was promoted by the Surana group under the guidance of G Surana. SMSI was initially engaged in trading of steel. The company is engaged in the manufacture of tor steel of 40, 50 and 60 grades and CTD bars and mild steel rounds with sizes ranging from 8 mm to 32 mm in addition to structurals like flats, squares and angles of various sizes. It went public in May 94 for setting up a steel rolling mill to manufacture tor-steel / CTD bars / MS rounds and structurals with an installed capacity of 30,000 tpa at Gummidipoondi, Tamilnadu. The mill is essentially divided into three segments -- roughing mill, intermediate mill and finishing mill -- all interconnected and with direct feeding. The advantage of this system is that a wide range of products and sizes can be rolled by running all the three segments simultaneously. The company commenced production in 1994-95. The company has set up a new 9 Re-rolling Mill to produce 6 mm and 8 mm steel bars taking the total installed capacity to 72600 TPA. The company was in the process of manufacturing Thermo Mechanically Treated Bars (TMT) at a cost of Rs.37 crores and the commercial production was commenced in early 2002. The project was financed by Term loan to the extent of Rs.17 crores from IDBI. The company name was changed to Surana Industries Ltd.
