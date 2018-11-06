iifl-logo-icon 1
Surana Industries Ltd Key Ratios

1.3
(-3.70%)
Nov 6, 2018

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-89.48

-8.2

3.84

-57.74

Op profit growth

-1.51

25.85

242.29

-121.07

EBIT growth

1.07

7.79

146.03

-153.62

Net profit growth

-17.94

177.45

155.5

-4,865.15

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-306.52

-32.71

-23.86

-7.23

EBIT margin

-383.03

-39.83

-33.92

-14.31

Net profit margin

-1,579.73

-202.37

-66.95

-27.21

RoCE

-11.97

-8.31

-6.24

-2.55

RoNW

20.27

155.51

-17.59

-4.59

RoA

-12.34

-10.55

-3.08

-1.21

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-206.33

-285.62

-115.22

-49.5

Book value per share

-329.69

-176.36

88.44

191.6

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.02

-0.02

-0.3

-1.06

P/B

-0.01

-0.04

0.4

0.27

EV/EBIDTA

-17.71

-17.12

-20.85

-71.5

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

9.93

-35.58

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1,341.67

192.44

198.48

226.14

Inventory days

949.37

142.58

177.55

200.37

Creditor days

-395.29

-148.01

-184.92

-248.53

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.76

1.42

1.33

0.51

Net debt / equity

-1.99

-3.99

7.44

3.22

Net debt / op. profit

-17.3

-15.95

-18.74

-60.13

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-183.54

-120.29

-100.24

-100.04

Employee costs

-9.42

-1.14

-0.94

-2.32

Other costs

-213.56

-11.27

-22.67

-4.86

