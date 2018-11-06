Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-89.48
-8.2
3.84
-57.74
Op profit growth
-1.51
25.85
242.29
-121.07
EBIT growth
1.07
7.79
146.03
-153.62
Net profit growth
-17.94
177.45
155.5
-4,865.15
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-306.52
-32.71
-23.86
-7.23
EBIT margin
-383.03
-39.83
-33.92
-14.31
Net profit margin
-1,579.73
-202.37
-66.95
-27.21
RoCE
-11.97
-8.31
-6.24
-2.55
RoNW
20.27
155.51
-17.59
-4.59
RoA
-12.34
-10.55
-3.08
-1.21
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-206.33
-285.62
-115.22
-49.5
Book value per share
-329.69
-176.36
88.44
191.6
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.02
-0.02
-0.3
-1.06
P/B
-0.01
-0.04
0.4
0.27
EV/EBIDTA
-17.71
-17.12
-20.85
-71.5
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
9.93
-35.58
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1,341.67
192.44
198.48
226.14
Inventory days
949.37
142.58
177.55
200.37
Creditor days
-395.29
-148.01
-184.92
-248.53
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.76
1.42
1.33
0.51
Net debt / equity
-1.99
-3.99
7.44
3.22
Net debt / op. profit
-17.3
-15.95
-18.74
-60.13
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-183.54
-120.29
-100.24
-100.04
Employee costs
-9.42
-1.14
-0.94
-2.32
Other costs
-213.56
-11.27
-22.67
-4.86
