Surana Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.3
(-3.70%)
Nov 6, 2018|11:11:25 AM

Surana Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-491.53

-384.89

-234.49

-233.87

Depreciation

-39.78

-42.2

-61.83

-31.92

Tax paid

0

0

-28.29

78.41

Working capital

-441.32

-131.91

-17.85

4.03

Other operating items

Operating

-972.64

-559

-342.48

-183.34

Capital expenditure

8.72

78.46

180.06

-147.06

Free cash flow

-963.91

-480.54

-162.42

-330.4

Equity raised

247.55

1,258.27

1,790.29

2,104.68

Investing

-21.18

-1.1

27.46

0

Financing

565.5

370.26

318.07

565.46

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-172.04

1,146.88

1,973.4

2,339.74

