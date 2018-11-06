Surana Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-491.53
-384.89
-234.49
-233.87
Depreciation
-39.78
-42.2
-61.83
-31.92
Tax paid
0
0
-28.29
78.41
Working capital
-441.32
-131.91
-17.85
4.03
Other operating items
Operating
-972.64
-559
-342.48
-183.34
Capital expenditure
8.72
78.46
180.06
-147.06
Free cash flow
-963.91
-480.54
-162.42
-330.4
Equity raised
247.55
1,258.27
1,790.29
2,104.68
Investing
-21.18
-1.1
27.46
0
Financing
565.5
370.26
318.07
565.46
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-172.04
1,146.88
1,973.4
2,339.74
