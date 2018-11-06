Surana Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
50.91
44.52
44.52
44.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-470.5
103.41
629.14
898.37
Net Worth
-419.59
147.93
673.66
942.89
Minority Interest
Debt
1,411.74
1,493.06
1,308.3
1,236.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
97.14
103.04
Total Liabilities
992.15
1,640.99
2,079.1
2,282.46
Fixed Assets
464.27
570.54
861.55
908.76
Intangible Assets
Investments
511.98
533.17
534.27
506.81
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
97.14
105.6
Networking Capital
15.71
535.73
558.36
754.05
Inventories
148.79
165.77
258.69
299.71
Inventory Days
858.78
103.45
147.03
197.03
Sundry Debtors
166.34
291.31
336.03
364.44
Debtor Days
960.07
181.8
190.99
239.58
Other Current Assets
86.96
166.13
227.7
311.41
Sundry Creditors
-31.97
-39.86
-116.44
-169.89
Creditor Days
184.52
24.87
66.18
111.68
Other Current Liabilities
-354.41
-47.62
-147.62
-51.62
Cash
0.2
1.54
27.78
7.23
Total Assets
992.16
1,640.98
2,079.1
2,282.45
