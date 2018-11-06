Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
63.23
584.83
642.17
555.2
yoy growth (%)
-89.18
-8.92
15.66
-61.03
Raw materials
-115.89
-699.29
-641.22
-571.41
As % of sales
183.27
119.57
99.85
102.91
Employee costs
-5.15
-5.89
-4.56
-12.93
As % of sales
8.15
1
0.71
2.32
Other costs
-130.05
-65.54
-40.66
-27.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
205.65
11.2
6.33
5
Operating profit
-187.86
-185.89
-44.27
-56.91
OPM
-297.08
-31.78
-6.89
-10.25
Depreciation
-39.78
-42.2
-61.83
-31.92
Interest expense
-265.65
-161.5
-136.35
-148.06
Other income
1.78
4.7
7.97
3.02
Profit before tax
-491.53
-384.89
-234.49
-233.87
Taxes
0
0
-28.29
78.41
Tax rate
0
0
12.06
-33.52
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-491.53
-384.89
-262.78
-155.46
Exceptional items
-116.72
-140.82
0
0
Net profit
-608.25
-525.72
-262.78
-155.46
yoy growth (%)
15.69
100.05
69.03
-1,616.85
NPM
-961.84
-89.89
-40.92
-28
