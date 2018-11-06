iifl-logo-icon 1
Surana Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.3
(-3.70%)
Nov 6, 2018

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

63.23

584.83

642.17

555.2

yoy growth (%)

-89.18

-8.92

15.66

-61.03

Raw materials

-115.89

-699.29

-641.22

-571.41

As % of sales

183.27

119.57

99.85

102.91

Employee costs

-5.15

-5.89

-4.56

-12.93

As % of sales

8.15

1

0.71

2.32

Other costs

-130.05

-65.54

-40.66

-27.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

205.65

11.2

6.33

5

Operating profit

-187.86

-185.89

-44.27

-56.91

OPM

-297.08

-31.78

-6.89

-10.25

Depreciation

-39.78

-42.2

-61.83

-31.92

Interest expense

-265.65

-161.5

-136.35

-148.06

Other income

1.78

4.7

7.97

3.02

Profit before tax

-491.53

-384.89

-234.49

-233.87

Taxes

0

0

-28.29

78.41

Tax rate

0

0

12.06

-33.52

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-491.53

-384.89

-262.78

-155.46

Exceptional items

-116.72

-140.82

0

0

Net profit

-608.25

-525.72

-262.78

-155.46

yoy growth (%)

15.69

100.05

69.03

-1,616.85

NPM

-961.84

-89.89

-40.92

-28

