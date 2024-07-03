Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹189.75
Prev. Close₹188.88
Turnover(Lac.)₹296.21
Day's High₹189.75
Day's Low₹180.25
52 Week's High₹273.97
52 Week's Low₹107.1
Book Value₹64.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)963.11
P/E25.28
EPS7.48
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
48.69
34.89
4.26
4.26
Preference Capital
1.05
1.05
1.05
0.97
Reserves
203.42
71.16
61.71
52.22
Net Worth
253.16
107.1
67.02
57.45
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CFO
Vijay Ramanlal Sanghavi
Whole-time Director
Babulal Sohanlal Chaplot
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Binita Verdia
Independent Director
Ankita Dineshbhai Soni
Independent Director
Bharatkumar Kanchanlal Shah
Independent Director
Sreeram Vishwanathan Rishinaradamangalam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Swati Sharda
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd
Summary
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited was incorporated as Ratnaveer Stainless Products Private Limited on February 20, 2002 in Gujarat. Subsequently, Company name was changed to Ratnaveer Metals Private Limited on May 28, 2018. Pursuant to conversion of Company into a Public Limited, the name changed to Ratnaveer Metals Limited on September 27, 2018. Further, name of the Company was changed to Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad on November 01, 2022.The Company is a stainless steel (SS) product manufacturer producing finished sheets, washers, solar roofing hooks, pipes and tubes. The Company operate 4 manufacturing units, out of which 2 are located at Savli, Gujarat, (Unit-I and Unit-II) one is located at Waghodia, Gujarat (Unit-III) and the other one is located at Vatva, Gujarat (Unit-IV) with convenient transportation of products available. The Company manufacture finishing sheets, washers and solar mounting hooks at Unit I and SS pipes & tubes at Unit II. In Unit III, the Company melt steel scrap and turn it into steel ingots and Unit IV is the rolling unit where flat ingots are processed to turn them into sheets which are the raw material for washers.The Company manufacture SS Finishing Sheets, SS Washers and SS Solar roofing hooks at Unit I. The scrap generated primarily in the manufacturing process of SS Washers and SS Solar roofing hooks is sent to Unit III where this sc
Read More
The Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹181.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd is ₹963.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd is 25.28 and 2.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd is ₹107.1 and ₹273.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 67.52%, 6 Month at 9.72%, 3 Month at -0.43% and 1 Month at -26.03%.
