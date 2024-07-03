iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd Share Price

181.55
(-3.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:09:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open189.75
  • Day's High189.75
  • 52 Wk High273.97
  • Prev. Close188.88
  • Day's Low180.25
  • 52 Wk Low 107.1
  • Turnover (lac)296.21
  • P/E25.28
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value64.43
  • EPS7.48
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)963.11
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

189.75

Prev. Close

188.88

Turnover(Lac.)

296.21

Day's High

189.75

Day's Low

180.25

52 Week's High

273.97

52 Week's Low

107.1

Book Value

64.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

963.11

P/E

25.28

EPS

7.48

Divi. Yield

0

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:30 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.71%

Non-Promoter- 1.11%

Institutions: 1.11%

Non-Institutions: 48.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

48.69

34.89

4.26

4.26

Preference Capital

1.05

1.05

1.05

0.97

Reserves

203.42

71.16

61.71

52.22

Net Worth

253.16

107.1

67.02

57.45

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & MD & CFO

Vijay Ramanlal Sanghavi

Whole-time Director

Babulal Sohanlal Chaplot

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Binita Verdia

Independent Director

Ankita Dineshbhai Soni

Independent Director

Bharatkumar Kanchanlal Shah

Independent Director

Sreeram Vishwanathan Rishinaradamangalam

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Swati Sharda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd

Summary

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited was incorporated as Ratnaveer Stainless Products Private Limited on February 20, 2002 in Gujarat. Subsequently, Company name was changed to Ratnaveer Metals Private Limited on May 28, 2018. Pursuant to conversion of Company into a Public Limited, the name changed to Ratnaveer Metals Limited on September 27, 2018. Further, name of the Company was changed to Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad on November 01, 2022.The Company is a stainless steel (SS) product manufacturer producing finished sheets, washers, solar roofing hooks, pipes and tubes. The Company operate 4 manufacturing units, out of which 2 are located at Savli, Gujarat, (Unit-I and Unit-II) one is located at Waghodia, Gujarat (Unit-III) and the other one is located at Vatva, Gujarat (Unit-IV) with convenient transportation of products available. The Company manufacture finishing sheets, washers and solar mounting hooks at Unit I and SS pipes & tubes at Unit II. In Unit III, the Company melt steel scrap and turn it into steel ingots and Unit IV is the rolling unit where flat ingots are processed to turn them into sheets which are the raw material for washers.The Company manufacture SS Finishing Sheets, SS Washers and SS Solar roofing hooks at Unit I. The scrap generated primarily in the manufacturing process of SS Washers and SS Solar roofing hooks is sent to Unit III where this sc
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd share price today?

The Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹181.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd is ₹963.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd is 25.28 and 2.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd is ₹107.1 and ₹273.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd?

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 67.52%, 6 Month at 9.72%, 3 Month at -0.43% and 1 Month at -26.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.72 %
Institutions - 1.12 %
Public - 48.16 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.