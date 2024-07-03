Summary

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited was incorporated as Ratnaveer Stainless Products Private Limited on February 20, 2002 in Gujarat. Subsequently, Company name was changed to Ratnaveer Metals Private Limited on May 28, 2018. Pursuant to conversion of Company into a Public Limited, the name changed to Ratnaveer Metals Limited on September 27, 2018. Further, name of the Company was changed to Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad on November 01, 2022.The Company is a stainless steel (SS) product manufacturer producing finished sheets, washers, solar roofing hooks, pipes and tubes. The Company operate 4 manufacturing units, out of which 2 are located at Savli, Gujarat, (Unit-I and Unit-II) one is located at Waghodia, Gujarat (Unit-III) and the other one is located at Vatva, Gujarat (Unit-IV) with convenient transportation of products available. The Company manufacture finishing sheets, washers and solar mounting hooks at Unit I and SS pipes & tubes at Unit II. In Unit III, the Company melt steel scrap and turn it into steel ingots and Unit IV is the rolling unit where flat ingots are processed to turn them into sheets which are the raw material for washers.The Company manufacture SS Finishing Sheets, SS Washers and SS Solar roofing hooks at Unit I. The scrap generated primarily in the manufacturing process of SS Washers and SS Solar roofing hooks is sent to Unit III where this sc

