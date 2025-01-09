Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd Management Discussions

Global Economic Overview

The reported year witnessed the global economy grappling with various macroeconomic challenges. Despite a tumultuous CY 2023, marked by persistent geopolitical turmoil triggering volatility in energy and food markets and inflation, the global economy showcased remarkable resilience, expanding by 3.2%1. Central banks in major economies resorted to calibrated interest rate hikes to curb inflation. While the strategic monetary policies slowed the global economy, it also aided in avoiding an economic downturn.

The United States, fuelled by robust consumer and government spending and a resurgence in international

trade, achieved a growth rate of 2.5%. In contrast, the European Union and the Euro area experienced slower growth rates of 0.8% and 0.9%2 respectively, as internal policies and external geopolitical risks tempered their economic momentum.

On the other hand, while emerging markets such as India, Vietnam and Mexico experienced positive growth trajectories, China recorded a sluggish growth rate. Owing to gradual recovery from real estate sector challenges, subdued consumer confidence and demographic challenges, China recorded a growth of 5.2%.

Emerging markets demonstrated commendable growth, supported by diversified economic strategies and foreign investments. Simultaneously, the global economy also drew strength from a resilient labour market, service-driven expansion, strong household and corporate balance sheets and strategic fiscal interventions. Notably, global inflation eased due to declining energy prices and reduced labour shortages, averting a wage-price spiral despite significant banking stress and rapid policy tightening.

Real GDP Growth (Annual Percent Change)

Outlook3

Looking ahead, it remains cautiously optimistic for the global economy, with the projected growth rate sustaining itself at 3.2%. Inflation is expected to gradually decline, reaching 5.9% in 2024 and further easing to 4.5% in 2025. It is anticipated that inflation rate will decline faster in advanced economies compared to emerging markets, owing to subsiding energy price shocks and robust monetary policy frameworks.

Central banks are planning to strategically ease the monetary policies, supporting the ongoing economic recovery. This coordinated effort aims to facilitate a stable transition towards sustained growth while preventing financial instability. The evolving landscape suggests the potential for a soft landing for the global economy, demonstrating resilience in the face of dynamic trade and investment conditions.

Inflation Rate, Average Consumer Prices (Annual % Change)

Indian Economic Overview

In FY 2023-24, the Indian economy exhibited robust growth, achieving a GDP expansion of 8.2% . This performance positions India as the fastest-growing major economy globally, surpassing the growth rate observed in the previous fiscal year. A significant contributor to this growth was the substantial increase in capital expenditure, rising from ^10.5 lakh crore in FY23 to ^12.7 lakh crore in FY244. This further stimulated private investment and widespread economic activity.

The governments prudent fiscal management and well-calibrated monetary policies played a pivotal role in effectively managing inflationary pressures. With the decline in inflation, economic activities steadily improved. Additionally, the strategic initiatives undertaken by the Government of India bolstered consumer confidence and created a favourable environment for sustained economic expansion.

Furthermore, the economy benefited from robust domestic demand, driven primarily by private consumption, and strong performance in both the services and manufacturing sectors. Key economic indicators such as credit growth, GST collections and a consistently strong manufacturing PMI, further validate the economys dynamism and potential for continued growth and stability.

Outlook

The economic outlook for India remains encouraging, with GDP growth projected to be around 7%5 in FY 2024- 25. This positive forecast can be attributed to enhanced focus on scaling infrastructure in key sectors such as transport and urban development. Additionally, the anticipated improvement in global economic conditions and the implementation of more accommodative monetary policies in developed nations are expected to further augment private investment and enhance Indias export capabilities. The countrys strategic fiscal policies and a growing young workforce further contribute to this optimistic outlook, positioning India on a sustainable path of growth and development in the years to come.

Industry Overview

Global Stainless Steel Industry6

The global stainless steel industry is anticipated to reach 1,793 million metric tons in 2024, attaining 1.7% increase. This growth is projected to continue in 2025, with the industry reaching 1,815 million metric tons, growing at a rate of 1.2%. This recovery reflects the positive shift from the industrys recent downturn.

The regional dynamics in steel demand are varied. China, one of worlds largest steel producer, anticipates stabilisation in 2024 due to ongoing infrastructure investments despite challenges in real estate. However, a 1% decline is anticipated in 2025 as the country transitions away from investment-led growth.

Conversely, India is expected to witness a substantial increase in steel demand, projected at 8.2% annually for both 2024 and 2025. This growth is likely to be driven by increased emphasis on infrastructure projects and overall economic expansion.

While the European Union is anticipated to record a marginal growth in 2024 and a projected 5.3% growth in 2025, the United States, on the other hand, is experiencing a faster rebound, supported by the Inflation Reduction Act and the growing housing market.

Indian Stainless-Steel Industry

The Indian steel industry is playing a pivotal role in the countrys pursuit of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2025. In FY 2023-24, the sector demonstrated remarkable growth, consuming 135.9 metric tonnes of steel7. Notably, India produced the highest volume of steel this fiscal year with crude steel at 143.6 MT, while finished steel production reached 138.5 MT. These figures reflect the industrys prowess to meet the escalating demand from both domestic and industrial sectors.

Government initiatives aimed at bolstering the manufacturing, infrastructure and housing sectors have been instrumental in driving this expansion. Furthermore, the industry transitioning to a net exporter of steel by January 2024 highlights its competitiveness on the global stage. With increasing demand, ongoing government support and a focus on technological advancements, the Indian steel industry is poised for continued growth.

Stainless Steel (SS) Sheet Industry

The global stainless steel sheet market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from $112.43 billion in 2023 to $167.48 billion by 2030, at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%8. This expansion is primarily fuelled by continuous technological advancements in stainless steel manufacturing processes. For instance, plasma cutting technology has redefined the production landscape by increasing cutting speeds, improving efficiency and delivering superior finishes compared to traditional cutting methods.

Rapid urbanisation, increased mobility, demographic shifts, climate change and broader economic development are expected to play a crucial role in the industrys growth. With growing awareness about sustainability, key market players are adopting sustainable practices, focusing on the development of durable and recyclable stainless steel products to align with global sustainability goals.

Domestic Demand: Domestically, India has shown a notable increase in stainless steel sales, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2023. It is expected that the industry will sustain its growth, maintaining a growth rate of 6.2% up to 20349. This reflects an increasing reliance on stainless steel in various industrial applications due to its high corrosion resistance and versatility.

Sector-Specific Applications and Growth

Due to inherent properties such as high corrosion resistance, temperature tolerance and strength, stainless steel sheets find its application across a myriad of industries.

Key sectors benefiting from these properties include:

General Manufacturing and Consumer Goods:

Stainless steel is indispensable in the production of kitchenware, automotive parts, machinery and more. Its ability to resist corrosion and high-temperature makes it ideal for use in food processing, chemical plants and aerospace applications.

Construction and Infrastructure: Stainless steel is used in the construction sector for structural components, architectural cladding and decorative elements. The materials durability and aesthetic appeal make it a preferred choice for modern architectural projects.

Automotive and Transportation: The automotive industry employs stainless steel in vehicle structures and components. Its malleability and corrosion resistance are crucial for the longevity and performance of automotive parts

Emerging Trends and Opportunities

The demand for stainless steel sheets is particularly robust in the Architecture, Building and Construction (ABC) segment. This is particularly due to its growing use in external and internal cladding, as well as in decorative applications. Innovations in building design and the growing emphasis on aesthetics have increased the use of stainless steel sheets in both commercial and residential buildings. Furthermore, rapid growth in the organised retail sector and the growing Indian hospitality industry in India presents lucrative opportunities for stainless steel industry.

Impact of Green Building Movements: The paradigm shift towards green buildings has significantly influenced the stainless steel sheet market. As people are becoming more environmental-conscious, sales of stainless steel have gained traction. The materials properties such as long service life and maintenance-free requirements further enhance its suitability for green building standards.

Outlook

The stainless steel sheet market is poised for significant growth, driven by expanding applications in the ABC segment, particularly with the rise of new metro projects. The increasing use of stainless steel sheets for decorative cladding and architectural elements is expected to augment demand, especially for specialised finishes.

Beyond these sectors, the stainless steel also finds its applications in industries such as the process industry and kitchenware manufacturing. Overall, technological advancements, increasing demand across various sectors and the growing emphasis on sustainable building practices are expected to bolster the growth of the stainless sheet market.

Stainless Steel Finishing Sheet Industry

The stainless steel sheet market is booming, expected to reach a staggering USD 227 billion by 2036. This translates to a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6% over the forecast period (2024-2036). In 2023, the industry size stood at a significant USD 113 billion .This surge is driven by a confluence of factors, including large- scale trends like urbanisation and population growth that create demand for infrastructure and consumer goods, as well as the ever-increasing appeal of stainless steels inherent qualities - superior corrosion resistance, design flexibility, and aesthetic- to product designers and manufacturers across various industries.

Emerging Trends

The stainless steel sheet market is witnessing exciting new trends that are shaping its future:

Technological Advancements in Production: The industry is embracing advancements in production processes to enhance efficiency and product quality. Plasma cutting technology is a prime example, offering faster cutting speeds, improved finishes, and the ability to handle a wider range of thicknesses compared to traditional methods.

Expanding Applications in Consumer Goods: Stainless steel sheets are finding their way into an increasing variety of consumer products. Their durability, corrosion resistance, and aesthetics make them ideal for everything from household appliances and cookware to building materials and automotive parts.

Outlook

The stainless steel sheet market is poised for continued growth, driven by its versatility, growing demand across diverse sectors, and ongoing advancements in production technology. The vast potential for new product applications and the increasing emphasis on sustainability, with stainless steels inherent longevity, further bolsters the markets optimistic outlook. As the world continues to urbanise and technological innovation accelerates, we can expect the stainless steel strip market to play an increasingly vital role in shaping our built environment and everyday lives.

Stainless Steel Washer Industry

The stainless steel washers market is a thriving industry valued at USD 1.14 billion in 2023 and is poised for steady growth, reaching an estimated USD 1.48 billion by 2030. This translates to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.08% over the forecast period. This market encompasses the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of washers specifically made from stainless steel components. These washers play a crucial role in various industrial applications. They function as fasteners, distributing loads, providing structural support, and preventing threaded fasteners from loosening.

Emerging Trends

The demand for stainless steel washers is driven by several key trends:

Shifting Preference for Stainless Steel: Industries are increasingly opting for stainless steel fasteners over traditional materials due to their superior corrosion resistance.

Sustainability Focus: The emphasis on sustainable practices is pushing manufacturers to develop washers with improved lifespans, reducing overall waste.

Technological Advancements: Production processes are leveraging advancements in technology to enhance the quality, effectiveness, and precision of stainless steel washers.

Expanding Applications Beyond Traditional Sectors

Expanding market: The market is witnessing a diversification in the use of stainless steel washers. While construction and automotive remain dominant sectors, the washers are gaining traction in new areas like-

• Aerospace: Their high strength-to-weight ratio makes them ideal for applications where weight reduction is crucial.

• Food Processing: Corrosion resistance and hygienic properties make them suitable for maintaining food safety standards.

• Medical Industry: Their durability and resistance to sterilisation processes position them well for medical equipment applications.

Outlook

The stainless steel washers market is a dynamic and growing sector, fueled by a focus on durability, sustainability, and innovation. As technology continues to advance and new applications emerge, we can expect to see even more specialised and high-performance stainless steel washers hit the market in the years to come.

Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes Industry

The global stainless steel pipes and tube market has shown a robust growth trajectory, with its valuation expected to rise from $33.95 billion in 2022 to $51.87 billion by 2031, marking a CAGR of 4.8%12. In India, the stainless steel pipes and tubes industry is a key contributor to the overall steel industry, accounting for approximately 8% of Indias total steel consumption13. The market volume reached 6.98 million tons in 2023 and is projected to increase to 7.66 million tons by 2030.

Emerging Trends

Automotive Industry Demand Surge: Stainless steel pipes and tubes are increasingly utilised in the automotive sector, especially in exhaust systems, fuel lines and cooling systems. With the industry observing a paradigm shift towards more fuel-efficient and environmental- friendly vehicles, including electric and hybrid models, stainless steel pipes are expected to witness a surge in sales. Properties such as durability, lightweight nature and corrosion resistance make stainless steel ideal for modern automotive applications.

Industrial Applications: Stainless steel products find extensive use across several industries, including oil and gas, chemicals and power. Their unique properties make them suitable for critical applications such as heat exchangers, condensers and other equipment in chemical plants, fertiliser plants and more.

Growth Drivers in Various Sectors

Oil and Gas: The expansion of pipeline infrastructure to meet increasing energy demands ensures sustained growth in this sector.

Pharmaceutical Industry: India is the third-largest sector in volume globally. With India focusing to strengthen its manufacturing capacity, it is expected to spur demand for stainless steel pipes and tubes.

Capital Goods Industry: Stainless steels resistance to corrosion and chemical exposure makes it ideal for manufacturing essential components such as heat exchangers and condensers used across various process industries.

Construction and Real Estate: Despite challenges posed by economic factors, the recovery in construction activities is likely to rejuvenate demand for stainless steel in architectural applications.

Outlook

The Indian stainless steel pipes and tubes industry is poised for growth, driven by robust domestic demand across various sectors. Growth in key industries such as oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and automotive is increasing demand for stainless steel pipes and tubes.

Indias increasing focus on developing infrastructure, growing energy needs expanding pharmaceutical and chemical industries are some of the other significant contributors to the growth of the industry. While challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices and import competition persist, governmental initiatives and policy reforms are expected to mitigate these risks and bolster growth. The industry is well-positioned for continued expansion, contributing significantly to Indias economic development.

Fastner Industry

The global fastener industry is witnessing steady growth, projected to reach USD 124.98 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.74%14. This growth is fuelled by the expansion of manufacturing and construction sectors, technological advancements and the increasing demand for high- quality, durable fasteners across various applications.

In India, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.9% between 2023 and 2030, reaching USD 17,868 million by 203015. Key drivers include Indias growing economy, surging infrastructure investments and rising consumer spending. Additionally, global factors such as increasing resistance to Chinese fasteners and geopolitical uncertainties are creating opportunities for Indian manufacturers.

Outlook

The outlook for the fastener industry is positive, both globally and in India. While challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices and stringent quality regulations persist, the industry is expected to navigate these hurdles easily. Leveraging technological innovation, focusing on quality, coupled with increasing demand across various sectors and the rise of India as a global manufacturing Total Income

(Rs in million)

Year Total Income 2021 3640.50 2022 4284.72 2023 4811.45 2024 6024.00

hub, the fastener industry is poised for sustained growth in the upcoming years.

Company Overview

Established in 2002, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited (RPEL) is a prominent player in the precision engineering sector, specialising in the manufacture of high-quality stainless steel products. The Companys diversified product line includes stainless steel sheets, tubes and custom fabrications.

RPEL ensures the products are tailored to meet the stringent requirements of various industries. It is the leading exporter of over 2500 high value-added washers, delivering its products to over 31 countries across the world. The Company operates four state-of-the-art manufacturing units located in Gujarat, India.

Key Strengths

Vertically Integrated Operations: RPEL has an unique backward integration model. The manufacturing waste generated from the Company is recycled into usable raw materials, optimising resource utilisation and enhancing cost efficiency. This self-sufficient approach not only reduces dependency on external suppliers but also reinforces the Companys commitment to sustainable practices.

Diverse and Specialised Product Portfolio: RPELs comprehensive portfolio spans a wide range of stainless steel products, including over 2,500 SKUs of washers alone. This extensive offering caters to diverse industries, demonstrating the Companys ability to adapt to varying market demands and customer needs.

Global Market Reach: RPEL has an extensive geographic footprint, enjoying a dominant market share in both domestic and international markets. This global reach not only diversifies the Companys revenue streams but also strengthens its resilience against market fluctuations.

Stringent Quality Assurance: RPEL maintains stringent quality control measures throughout its production processes, ensuring that its products surpass industry standards. This unwavering commitment to quality has earned RPEL a reputation for reliability and excellence in the industry.

Outlook

RPEL is poised for continued growth, leveraging its diverse and expanding global customer base across India and Europe. The Companys strategy to develop a varied clientele base has significantly reduced geographical concentration risks and ensured a steady stream of revenue. The Companys commitment to introducing new product designs and retaining existing customers, is expected to further enhance its market reach and cater to evolving demands.

Further, RPELs focus on technology integration and plant automation is anticipated to yield significant cost efficiencies and improve productivity. By investing in advanced manufacturing technologies and process automation, the Company is well-positioned to optimise operations and enhance overall business processes. These strategic initiatives, combined with a strong financial performance and established market presence, will enable RPEL to navigate challenges and capitalise on emerging opportunities.

Financial Overview

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Revenue from operations 5953.79 4797.48 Other income 70.21 13.97 Total Revenue 6024.00 4811.45 Expenses - Cost of material consumed 5667.35 4189.58 - Purchases of stock in trade - Changes in inventories of finished goods and work-in-progress (545.29) (266.22) - Employee benefit expense 68.14 78.78 - Other expenses 263.76 339.09 EBITDA 570.04 470.21 Depreciation 58.24 40.18 EBIT 511.8 430.03 Finance Cost 120.87 122.92 EBT before exceptional & extraordinary items and tax 390.93 307.11 Exceptional items: Gain on sale of Fixed Asset - - EBT before extraordinary items and tax 390.93 307.11 Tax 80.43 56.68 PAT 310.50 250.44 Total Comprehensive Income (0.06) (0.13) Profit after Tax and Adjustment 310.44 250.31 EPS 7.61 7.26

Key Financial Ratios

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Gross Profit Margin 10.91% 11.83% EBITDA Margin 9.57 % 9.80% PAT Margin 5.21 % 5.22% EPS 7.61 7.28 Return on Equity 17.34 % 29.12 % Debt to Equity Ratio 0.85 2.75 Current Ratio 1.75 1.34 Capex

Risks and Mitigation Strategies

Risks Mitigation Strategies Cyclical Nature of End-User Industries: Demand for stainless steel products can fluctuate with economic cycles, government incentives and technological shifts. Diversified Product Portfolio: RPEL has strategically diversified its products portfolio, going beyond washers. The Companys product portfolio includes stainless steel pipes, tubes and solar roofing hooks, reducing reliance on any single market segment. Raw Material Price Volatility: Supply chain disruptions can trigger fluctuations in raw materials. Volatility in nickel and chromium prices can significantly impact the Companys profitability. Strategic Sourcing and Hedging: The Company actively engages in long-term contracts with suppliers and explores alternative sourcing options to mitigate price volatility. Different financial risks: A web of financial risk can affect the working of the Company. These risks might include everything from credit risks and interest rate risk (borrowing cost fluctuations) to liquidity risk (cash flow shortfalls) and foreign exchange risk (currency swings). Proactive Management- The Company ensures each of the potential risks are monitored thoroughly. A dedicated pool of experts regularly gauges the Companys financial health and take proactive steps in case of any discrepancies Regulatory Changes (Environmental, Trade): Evolving environmental regulations or changes in trade policies, particularly concerning stainless steel imports and exports, can disrupt operations. Failure to adhere to the regulations have the potential to tarnish the Companys image. Proactive Compliance and Advocacy: The Company maintains a proactive approach to regulatory compliance, investing in eco-friendly technologies and participating in industry advocacy efforts to address potential trade barriers. Technological Disruption: With advancements in manufacturing techniques or the emergence of alternative materials, existing processes or products obsolete. If the Company is not able to remain abreast with the latest technological advancements, it is likely to lose competitive advantage. Continuous Innovation: The Companys dedicated in-house research and development facility focuses on staying at the forefront of technological advancements, continuously refining product designs and manufacturing processes. Competition (Domestic and International): Intense competition from established players and new entrants can put pressure on pricing and impact the Companys market share. Focus on Quality and Differentiation: The Company maintains stringent quality standards, focusing on product differentiation through customisation and value-added services. This enables the Company to foster strong, long-term relationships with its customers. Operational Risks: Production downtime due to equipment malfunctions or disruptions in the supply chain can impact delivery schedules and affect customer satisfaction. Preventive Maintenance and Supplier Diversification: The Company implements robust preventive maintenance programmes and has developed contingency plans to address potential supply chain disruptions. The Company also establishes healthy relationships with multiple suppliers to ensure a reliable supply of raw materials.

Internal Control Systems and Their Adequacy

The Companys internal control framework is designed to safeguard assets, maintain accurate accounting records, and ensure the reliability of financial information and data. This framework is supplemented by internal audits, management reviews, and documented policies and procedures. The Company has a well-defined organisational structure, clear authority levels, and established internal rules and guidelines for conducting business transactions. The Company remains committed to implementing further measures as necessary to adhere to all applicable procedures, guidelines, and regulations in a transparent manner.

The internal audit department conducts periodic reviews of the Companys operations, reporting its findings to the audit committee. This process includes evaluating the functionality and quality of internal controls, providing assurance of their adequacy and effectiveness. Internal audits are carried out as per a risk-based plan, which is reviewed by the audit committee. The committee regularly assesses the findings and recommendations for improvement, and is kept informed of the implementation status of actionable items.

Human Resources

The Company acknowledges its employees as its most valuable asset and undertakes several initiatives to promote their overall well-being. The Companys human resource strategy invests in comprehensive training, promotes professional development and provides a holistic environment for the development of its employees.

RPEL believes that human potential knows no bound and that optimising the workforce potential will bolster the Companys growth. This commitment is reflected in a positive employee-management relationship. As of March 31,2024, the Company employed [ ] individuals.

The safety of the employees holds paramount importance for the Company. RPEL maintains standard safety protocols and provides regular safety trainings to ensure optimum safety.

Through comprehensive HR policies, the Company has cultivated an inclusive work environment that prioritise an employees both personal and professional development. RPEL has nurtured a skilled and adaptable workforce that contributes significantly to the Companys operational success.

Information Technology

RPEL recognises the critical role of information technology (IT) in driving the Company towards new heights of success. The Company has invested in a robust IT infrastructure to streamline its business operations. This technology-driven approach enables RPEL to enhance efficiency, optimise resource allocation and improve decision-making, propelling the Companys growth and outperforming its peers.

Cautionary Statement

Some of the statements in this management discussion and analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be forward- looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might differ substantially or materially from those expressed or implied. Key factors that can affect the Companys operations include changes in political and economic environment in India and abroad, tax laws, import duties, litigation, and labour relations.