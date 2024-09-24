|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Sep 2024
|24 Aug 2024
|Intimation of newspaper publication in respect of 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM), for information of date of 22nd AGM and requesting shareholders to furnish their email ID and Bank details. Scrutinizers Report along with the voting results of the 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 23rd September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024)
