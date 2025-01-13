Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
48.69
34.89
4.26
4.26
Preference Capital
1.05
1.05
1.05
0.97
Reserves
203.42
71.16
61.71
52.22
Net Worth
253.16
107.1
67.02
57.45
Minority Interest
Debt
206.19
228.94
189.68
149.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.85
4.78
3.22
2.25
Total Liabilities
465.2
340.82
259.92
209.5
Fixed Assets
119.05
58.86
44.46
35.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.14
0.08
0.05
0.06
Networking Capital
286.48
251.51
195.72
155.44
Inventories
244.93
205.83
171.28
135.53
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
44.77
63.37
40.29
33.25
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
47.81
30.61
32.91
33.16
Sundry Creditors
-43.96
-37.43
-41.27
-35.77
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.07
-10.87
-7.49
-10.73
Cash
59.54
30.37
19.7
18.77
Total Assets
465.21
340.82
259.93
209.5
