iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd EGM

169
(-1.12%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Ratnaveer Precis CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM11 Nov 202410 Dec 2024
To convene an Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company on Tuesday, 10t day of December, 2024 at 12:00 noon, through VC/OAVM. The Notice of EGM will be shared in due course of time. Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting 10.12.2024. Voting result of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 10th December,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.12.2024) Re-submission of Proceedings of EGM with concluded time of EGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/12/2024)
EGM28 Jun 202426 Jul 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 28th June, 2024. Intimation of book closure for the 1st extraordinary general meeting to be held on 26th July, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.07.2024) Corrigendum to Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, 26th july, 2024 at 11:30 am (IST). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/07/2024) Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on 26th July, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)

Ratnaveer Precis: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.