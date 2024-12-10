|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|11 Nov 2024
|10 Dec 2024
|To convene an Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company on Tuesday, 10t day of December, 2024 at 12:00 noon, through VC/OAVM. The Notice of EGM will be shared in due course of time. Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting 10.12.2024. Voting result of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 10th December,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.12.2024) Re-submission of Proceedings of EGM with concluded time of EGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/12/2024)
|EGM
|28 Jun 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 28th June, 2024. Intimation of book closure for the 1st extraordinary general meeting to be held on 26th July, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.07.2024) Corrigendum to Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, 26th july, 2024 at 11:30 am (IST). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/07/2024) Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on 26th July, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
