|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|10 Dec 2024
|10 Dec 2024
|Postponement of proposed issue Equity Shares and Warrants on preferential basis
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|9 Nov 2024
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To Consider and approve the issue of equity shares by way of private placement in accordance with rules and regulations of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended subject to the approval of the shareholders and necessary regulatory approvals.2.To discuss/ finalize the proposal for issue of Convertible Warrants of the Company on Preferential basis proposed to be issued to the Promoters of the Company and to Other / Non-Promoters of the Company towards raising of additional capital by the Company pursuant to Section 42 62 of the Companies Act 2013 and as per the SEBI (ICDR) Regulation 2018. The pricing for the same will be determined as per SEBI (ICDR) Regulation 2018.3.To fix day date time and venue for conducting the Extra General Meeting of the Company and approve the notice to its shareholders. 4.To appoint a scrutinizer for conducting remote e-voting process for the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11th November 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 09.11.2024 for approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Sep 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|Allotment of 1850000 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares in place of Non Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares to be converted into 124772 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at a price of Rs. 148.27/- to the Promoter.
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Allotment of 2027972 convertible warrants
|Board Meeting
|20 Aug 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|Allotment of 45,50,349 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at Rs.143/- per Share including premium of Rs.133/- per share aggregating to Rs.65,06,99,907/-
|Board Meeting
|17 Jul 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudted standalone financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 17.07.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Jun 2024
|20 Jun 2024
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider a proposal for increasing the Authorised Share Capital of the Company and subsequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the Company. 2. To discuss and evaluate various options for fund raising upto Rs. 950000000 by issue of Specified securities on a preferential allotment basis subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and matters related and incidental thereto. 3. To approve variation of terms of non-convertible redeemable preference shares to convertible redeemable preference shares. 4. To approve notice convening Extra Ordinary General Meeting for fund raising. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 28th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/06/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March2024 Audited Financial results for the quearter ended on 31 March 2024 Appointment of Mr. Rajash Shah as Additional (Non Executive Independent ) Director of the Company Appointment of Ms. Swati Sharda as Company Secretary and Comapliance Officer of the Company Appointment of Mr. Ninad Raje as Additonal (Non Executive Independent ) Director of the Company Outcome of the Board meeting held on 22nd May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time please be informed that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 31st January 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the unaudited financial results for the Quarter and Nine Month ended on 31st December 2023 and Other Business. Further pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall continue to remain closed till expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of the aforesaid unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and Nine Month ended on 31st December 2023. Kindly take the same on you records. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held today, i.e., January 31, 2024, inter alia, considered the following 1. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for Quarter and Nine Months ended on December 31, 2023 along with Limited review report. 2. Other Business. Please find enclosed herewith the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and Nine Months ended on December 31, 2024 along with Limited review report issued by the M/s. Pankaj Shah & Associates. Annexure A The aforesaid information is also being placed on the website of the Company at www.ratnaveer.com Kindly take the above information on your record and oblige. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/01/2024)
