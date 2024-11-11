Board Meeting 10 Dec 2024 10 Dec 2024

Postponement of proposed issue Equity Shares and Warrants on preferential basis

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To Consider and approve the issue of equity shares by way of private placement in accordance with rules and regulations of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended subject to the approval of the shareholders and necessary regulatory approvals.2.To discuss/ finalize the proposal for issue of Convertible Warrants of the Company on Preferential basis proposed to be issued to the Promoters of the Company and to Other / Non-Promoters of the Company towards raising of additional capital by the Company pursuant to Section 42 62 of the Companies Act 2013 and as per the SEBI (ICDR) Regulation 2018. The pricing for the same will be determined as per SEBI (ICDR) Regulation 2018.3.To fix day date time and venue for conducting the Extra General Meeting of the Company and approve the notice to its shareholders. 4.To appoint a scrutinizer for conducting remote e-voting process for the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11th November 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 09.11.2024 for approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 27 Sep 2024

Allotment of 1850000 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares in place of Non Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares to be converted into 124772 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at a price of Rs. 148.27/- to the Promoter.

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Allotment of 2027972 convertible warrants

Board Meeting 20 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024

Allotment of 45,50,349 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at Rs.143/- per Share including premium of Rs.133/- per share aggregating to Rs.65,06,99,907/-

Board Meeting 17 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudted standalone financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 17.07.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/07/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Jun 2024 20 Jun 2024

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider a proposal for increasing the Authorised Share Capital of the Company and subsequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the Company. 2. To discuss and evaluate various options for fund raising upto Rs. 950000000 by issue of Specified securities on a preferential allotment basis subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and matters related and incidental thereto. 3. To approve variation of terms of non-convertible redeemable preference shares to convertible redeemable preference shares. 4. To approve notice convening Extra Ordinary General Meeting for fund raising. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 28th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/06/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 16 May 2024

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March2024 Audited Financial results for the quearter ended on 31 March 2024 Appointment of Mr. Rajash Shah as Additional (Non Executive Independent ) Director of the Company Appointment of Ms. Swati Sharda as Company Secretary and Comapliance Officer of the Company Appointment of Mr. Ninad Raje as Additonal (Non Executive Independent ) Director of the Company Outcome of the Board meeting held on 22nd May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024