SectorSteel
Open₹6.7
Prev. Close₹6.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹6.8
Day's Low₹6.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹52.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.1
P/E97.14
EPS0.07
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
7.5
27.96
27.96
27.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.89
31.84
31.78
31.75
Net Worth
39.39
59.8
59.74
59.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
126.48
112.44
107.45
105.6
yoy growth (%)
12.48
4.64
1.75
Raw materials
-104.15
-89.91
-79.35
-79.22
As % of sales
82.34
79.96
73.84
75.02
Employee costs
-1.61
-1.53
-1.44
-1.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0.07
0.08
0.12
0.18
Depreciation
-1.25
-1.22
-1.29
-1.28
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.02
-0.1
-0.06
Working capital
-5.89
4.35
-0.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.48
4.64
1.75
Op profit growth
-15.15
3
7.87
EBIT growth
-13.97
5.33
8.68
Net profit growth
-17.49
109.24
-77.16
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2006
|Mar-2005
Gross Sales
254.36
232.38
216.52
106.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
254.36
232.38
216.52
106.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.87
0.82
4.59
0.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ashok Agarwal
Director
Ajay Agarwal
Director & Company Secretary
Ankit Agarwal
Director
S Kolandai Raj
Director
Vinay Kishore Kasat
Director
Inderjeet Kaushal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by AML Steel Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a public limited company in Apr.93, Ashok Magnetics was promoted by Ashok Agarwal and his associates. The company acquired Trans Asia Exports in Aug.93, which was manufacturing video cassettes since Oct.92. It started producing audio cassettes in Oct.94 and the first phase of rigid PVC pipes in Feb.95. The company has factories at Gummidipoondi, Tamilnadu; Sulurpet, Andhra Pradesh; and Pondicherry, Tamilnadu. The unit at Gummidipoondi is for the manufacture of rigid PVC pipes. The unit at Sulurpet, where the manufacture of video cassettes with a capacity of 12 lac pa is carried on, has been acquired from Trans Asia Exports. The unit at Pondicherry, acquired from Indo Pacific Electronics, manufactures audio cassettes and has an installed capacity of 5 lac pa. The Steel Division Project at Pondicherry was completed and has commenced commercial production.In Nov.95, the company issued shares to public to part-finance the capacity expansion of its rigid PVC pipes section from 1200 tpa to 900 tpa.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.