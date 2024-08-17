iifl-logo-icon 1
AML Steel Ltd Share Price

6.8
(1.49%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

AML Steel Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

6.7

Prev. Close

6.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

6.8

Day's Low

6.7

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

52.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.1

P/E

97.14

EPS

0.07

Divi. Yield

0

AML Steel Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

AML Steel Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

AML Steel Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:21 AM
Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.60%

Non-Promoter- 25.39%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

AML Steel Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

7.5

27.96

27.96

27.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

31.89

31.84

31.78

31.75

Net Worth

39.39

59.8

59.74

59.71

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

126.48

112.44

107.45

105.6

yoy growth (%)

12.48

4.64

1.75

Raw materials

-104.15

-89.91

-79.35

-79.22

As % of sales

82.34

79.96

73.84

75.02

Employee costs

-1.61

-1.53

-1.44

-1.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0.07

0.08

0.12

0.18

Depreciation

-1.25

-1.22

-1.29

-1.28

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.02

-0.1

-0.06

Working capital

-5.89

4.35

-0.89

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.48

4.64

1.75

Op profit growth

-15.15

3

7.87

EBIT growth

-13.97

5.33

8.68

Net profit growth

-17.49

109.24

-77.16

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2011Mar-2006Mar-2005

Gross Sales

254.36

232.38

216.52

106.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

254.36

232.38

216.52

106.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.87

0.82

4.59

0.34

AML Steel Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT AML Steel Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ashok Agarwal

Director

Ajay Agarwal

Director & Company Secretary

Ankit Agarwal

Director

S Kolandai Raj

Director

Vinay Kishore Kasat

Director

Inderjeet Kaushal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by AML Steel Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a public limited company in Apr.93, Ashok Magnetics was promoted by Ashok Agarwal and his associates. The company acquired Trans Asia Exports in Aug.93, which was manufacturing video cassettes since Oct.92. It started producing audio cassettes in Oct.94 and the first phase of rigid PVC pipes in Feb.95. The company has factories at Gummidipoondi, Tamilnadu; Sulurpet, Andhra Pradesh; and Pondicherry, Tamilnadu. The unit at Gummidipoondi is for the manufacture of rigid PVC pipes. The unit at Sulurpet, where the manufacture of video cassettes with a capacity of 12 lac pa is carried on, has been acquired from Trans Asia Exports. The unit at Pondicherry, acquired from Indo Pacific Electronics, manufactures audio cassettes and has an installed capacity of 5 lac pa. The Steel Division Project at Pondicherry was completed and has commenced commercial production.In Nov.95, the company issued shares to public to part-finance the capacity expansion of its rigid PVC pipes section from 1200 tpa to 900 tpa.
