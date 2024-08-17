AML Steel Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2006
|Dec-2005
Gross Sales
5,232.12
176.22
195.55
157.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,232.12
176.22
195.55
157.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.27
0.25
4.9
4.15
Total Income
5,240.39
176.47
200.44
161.77
Total Expenditure
4,925.22
217.02
175.6
145.61
PBIDT
315.17
-40.54
24.85
16.17
Interest
475.1
20.11
1.57
0.66
PBDT
-159.91
-60.65
23.28
15.51
Depreciation
136.11
6.65
0.92
0.64
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
14.52
0.4
4.53
2.59
Deferred Tax
0.28
0.02
1.27
0.1
Reported Profit After Tax
-310.83
-67.73
16.54
12.15
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-310.83
-67.73
16.54
12.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-310.83
-67.73
16.54
12.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
22.04
16.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.5
7.5
7.5
7.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
19,04,550
18,94,600
18,92,450
18,75,000
Public Shareholding (%)
25.38
25.26
25.22
25
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
55,95,450
56,05,400
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
74.61
74.73
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.02
-23
12.7
10.25
PBDTM(%)
-3.05
-34.41
11.9
9.84
PATM(%)
-5.94
-38.43
8.45
7.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.