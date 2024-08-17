iifl-logo-icon 1
AML Steel Ltd Nine Monthly Results

6.8
(1.49%)
Jan 29, 2015

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2011Dec-2010Dec-2006Dec-2005

Gross Sales

5,232.12

176.22

195.55

157.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,232.12

176.22

195.55

157.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.27

0.25

4.9

4.15

Total Income

5,240.39

176.47

200.44

161.77

Total Expenditure

4,925.22

217.02

175.6

145.61

PBIDT

315.17

-40.54

24.85

16.17

Interest

475.1

20.11

1.57

0.66

PBDT

-159.91

-60.65

23.28

15.51

Depreciation

136.11

6.65

0.92

0.64

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

14.52

0.4

4.53

2.59

Deferred Tax

0.28

0.02

1.27

0.1

Reported Profit After Tax

-310.83

-67.73

16.54

12.15

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-310.83

-67.73

16.54

12.15

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-310.83

-67.73

16.54

12.15

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

22.04

16.2

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.5

7.5

7.5

7.5

Public Shareholding (Number)

19,04,550

18,94,600

18,92,450

18,75,000

Public Shareholding (%)

25.38

25.26

25.22

25

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

55,95,450

56,05,400

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

74.61

74.73

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

6.02

-23

12.7

10.25

PBDTM(%)

-3.05

-34.41

11.9

9.84

PATM(%)

-5.94

-38.43

8.45

7.71

