AML Steel Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2006
|Mar-2005
Gross Sales
254.36
232.38
216.52
106.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
254.36
232.38
216.52
106.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.87
0.82
4.59
0.34
Total Income
255.24
233.21
221.13
107.13
Total Expenditure
234.03
255.08
198.92
98.63
PBIDT
21.2
-21.87
22.2
8.5
Interest
27.27
18.27
0.95
0.74
PBDT
-6.07
-40.15
21.23
7.76
Depreciation
7.17
3.76
0.94
0.87
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.55
0.5
4.09
1.63
Deferred Tax
0
0.05
0.14
0.2
Reported Profit After Tax
-13.8
-44.47
16.04
5.03
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-13.8
-44.47
16.04
5.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-13.8
-44.47
16.04
5.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-18.39
0
21.38
16.79
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
15
0
Equity
7.5
7.5
7.5
3
Public Shareholding (Number)
19,04,550
19,04,550
18,91,450
7,30,400
Public Shareholding (%)
25.38
25.38
25.21
24.36
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
55,95,450
55,95,450
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
74.61
74.61
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.33
-9.41
10.25
7.95
PBDTM(%)
-2.38
-17.27
9.8
7.26
PATM(%)
-5.42
-19.13
7.4
4.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.