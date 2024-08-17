iifl-logo-icon 1
AML Steel Ltd Annually Results

6.8
(1.49%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2011Mar-2006Mar-2005

Gross Sales

254.36

232.38

216.52

106.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

254.36

232.38

216.52

106.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.87

0.82

4.59

0.34

Total Income

255.24

233.21

221.13

107.13

Total Expenditure

234.03

255.08

198.92

98.63

PBIDT

21.2

-21.87

22.2

8.5

Interest

27.27

18.27

0.95

0.74

PBDT

-6.07

-40.15

21.23

7.76

Depreciation

7.17

3.76

0.94

0.87

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.55

0.5

4.09

1.63

Deferred Tax

0

0.05

0.14

0.2

Reported Profit After Tax

-13.8

-44.47

16.04

5.03

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-13.8

-44.47

16.04

5.03

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-13.8

-44.47

16.04

5.03

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-18.39

0

21.38

16.79

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

15

0

Equity

7.5

7.5

7.5

3

Public Shareholding (Number)

19,04,550

19,04,550

18,91,450

7,30,400

Public Shareholding (%)

25.38

25.38

25.21

24.36

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

55,95,450

55,95,450

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

74.61

74.61

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.33

-9.41

10.25

7.95

PBDTM(%)

-2.38

-17.27

9.8

7.26

PATM(%)

-5.42

-19.13

7.4

4.71

