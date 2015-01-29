AML Steel Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
7.5
27.96
27.96
27.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.89
31.84
31.78
31.75
Net Worth
39.39
59.8
59.74
59.71
Minority Interest
Debt
97.87
81.22
68.55
68.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.34
2.38
2.42
2.39
Total Liabilities
139.6
143.4
130.71
130.71
Fixed Assets
19.17
19.67
19.92
21.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
73.48
70.88
62.3
54.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
43.8
49.22
45.28
52.43
Inventories
39.92
40.87
40.15
35.64
Inventory Days
115.19
132.66
136.37
123.17
Sundry Debtors
17.76
21.48
24.96
24.93
Debtor Days
51.25
69.72
84.78
86.16
Other Current Assets
1.5
3.17
2.63
7.23
Sundry Creditors
-14.48
-15.97
-22.22
-15.16
Creditor Days
41.78
51.83
75.47
52.39
Other Current Liabilities
-0.9
-0.33
-0.24
-0.21
Cash
3.15
3.62
3.22
2.45
Total Assets
139.6
143.39
130.72
130.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.