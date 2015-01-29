iifl-logo-icon 1
AML Steel Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.8
(1.49%)
Jan 29, 2015

QUICKLINKS FOR AML Steel Ltd

AML Steel Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0.07

0.08

0.12

0.18

Depreciation

-1.25

-1.22

-1.29

-1.28

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.02

-0.1

-0.06

Working capital

-5.89

4.35

-0.89

Other operating items

Operating

-7.09

3.18

-2.15

Capital expenditure

0.75

0.98

0

Free cash flow

-6.33

4.16

-2.15

Equity raised

84.14

104.48

104.42

Investing

2.6

8.58

7.68

Financing

110.27

85.93

68.54

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

190.67

203.15

178.48

