|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
126.48
112.44
107.45
105.6
yoy growth (%)
12.48
4.64
1.75
Raw materials
-104.15
-89.91
-79.35
-79.22
As % of sales
82.34
79.96
73.84
75.02
Employee costs
-1.61
-1.53
-1.44
-1.1
As % of sales
1.28
1.36
1.34
1.04
Other costs
-14.75
-13.97
-19.84
-18.95
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.66
12.43
18.46
17.94
Operating profit
5.95
7.01
6.81
6.31
OPM
4.7
6.24
6.34
5.98
Depreciation
-1.25
-1.22
-1.29
-1.28
Interest expense
-5.35
-6.22
-5.85
-5.32
Other income
0.72
0.51
0.47
0.47
Profit before tax
0.07
0.08
0.12
0.18
Taxes
-0.02
-0.02
-0.1
-0.06
Tax rate
-30.9
-30.89
-77.92
-33.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.04
0.05
0.02
0.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.04
0.05
0.02
0.12
yoy growth (%)
-17.49
109.24
-77.16
NPM
0.03
0.05
0.02
0.11
