AML Steel Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.8
(1.49%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

126.48

112.44

107.45

105.6

yoy growth (%)

12.48

4.64

1.75

Raw materials

-104.15

-89.91

-79.35

-79.22

As % of sales

82.34

79.96

73.84

75.02

Employee costs

-1.61

-1.53

-1.44

-1.1

As % of sales

1.28

1.36

1.34

1.04

Other costs

-14.75

-13.97

-19.84

-18.95

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.66

12.43

18.46

17.94

Operating profit

5.95

7.01

6.81

6.31

OPM

4.7

6.24

6.34

5.98

Depreciation

-1.25

-1.22

-1.29

-1.28

Interest expense

-5.35

-6.22

-5.85

-5.32

Other income

0.72

0.51

0.47

0.47

Profit before tax

0.07

0.08

0.12

0.18

Taxes

-0.02

-0.02

-0.1

-0.06

Tax rate

-30.9

-30.89

-77.92

-33.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.04

0.05

0.02

0.12

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.04

0.05

0.02

0.12

yoy growth (%)

-17.49

109.24

-77.16

NPM

0.03

0.05

0.02

0.11

