|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.53
41.27
-20.05
Op profit growth
-27.11
67.22
-153.48
EBIT growth
-38.33
43.41
-138.08
Net profit growth
58.77
1
-69.28
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.36
7.98
6.74
-10.08
EBIT margin
3.13
5.5
5.42
-11.38
Net profit margin
-7.93
-5.42
-7.58
-19.74
RoCE
3
5.07
3.58
RoNW
11.39
14.66
-57.83
RoA
-1.9
-1.24
-1.25
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-38.93
-27.97
-22.46
-64.31
Book value per share
-88.16
-40
-22.73
38.48
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.1
-0.17
-0.49
-0.23
P/B
-0.04
-0.12
-0.49
0.39
EV/EBIDTA
21.55
14.59
20.74
-11.18
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
2.61
4.11
4.4
1.26
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
55.51
60.97
94.15
Inventory days
144.59
143.89
159.05
Creditor days
-64.29
-85.48
-97.32
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.28
-0.51
-0.42
1.4
Net debt / equity
-5.14
-10.18
-15.27
8.08
Net debt / op. profit
22.99
15.04
21.44
-10.26
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-77.4
-73.74
-71.52
-94.41
Employee costs
-1.53
-1.55
-2.04
-1.27
Other costs
-15.69
-16.71
-19.68
-14.38
