AML Steel Ltd Key Ratios

6.8
(1.49%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.53

41.27

-20.05

Op profit growth

-27.11

67.22

-153.48

EBIT growth

-38.33

43.41

-138.08

Net profit growth

58.77

1

-69.28

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.36

7.98

6.74

-10.08

EBIT margin

3.13

5.5

5.42

-11.38

Net profit margin

-7.93

-5.42

-7.58

-19.74

RoCE

3

5.07

3.58

RoNW

11.39

14.66

-57.83

RoA

-1.9

-1.24

-1.25

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-38.93

-27.97

-22.46

-64.31

Book value per share

-88.16

-40

-22.73

38.48

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.1

-0.17

-0.49

-0.23

P/B

-0.04

-0.12

-0.49

0.39

EV/EBIDTA

21.55

14.59

20.74

-11.18

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

2.61

4.11

4.4

1.26

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

55.51

60.97

94.15

Inventory days

144.59

143.89

159.05

Creditor days

-64.29

-85.48

-97.32

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.28

-0.51

-0.42

1.4

Net debt / equity

-5.14

-10.18

-15.27

8.08

Net debt / op. profit

22.99

15.04

21.44

-10.26

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-77.4

-73.74

-71.52

-94.41

Employee costs

-1.53

-1.55

-2.04

-1.27

Other costs

-15.69

-16.71

-19.68

-14.38

