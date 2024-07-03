iifl-logo-icon 1
S.A.L Steel Ltd Share Price

21.95
(-4.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:09:32 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open23.88
  • Day's High23.88
  • 52 Wk High31.18
  • Prev. Close22.95
  • Day's Low21.9
  • 52 Wk Low 17.15
  • Turnover (lac)10.98
  • P/E458
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4.97
  • EPS0.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)186.5
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

S.A.L Steel Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

23.88

Prev. Close

22.95

Turnover(Lac.)

10.98

Day's High

23.88

Day's Low

21.9

52 Week's High

31.18

52 Week's Low

17.15

Book Value

4.97

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

186.5

P/E

458

EPS

0.05

Divi. Yield

0

S.A.L Steel Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

11 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

S.A.L Steel Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

S.A.L Steel Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:32 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.56%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 49.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

S.A.L Steel Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

84.97

84.97

84.97

84.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-42.94

-43.44

-47.13

-58.8

Net Worth

42.03

41.53

37.84

26.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

300.91

407.83

499.02

360.61

yoy growth (%)

-26.21

-18.27

38.38

6.81

Raw materials

-208.59

-326.38

-328.15

-237.55

As % of sales

69.31

80.02

65.75

65.87

Employee costs

-15.4

-10.08

-13.99

-12.78

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.42

17.06

0.17

3.57

Depreciation

-9.01

-7.51

-7.75

-7.64

Tax paid

-0.86

-1.19

-21.56

-2.69

Working capital

3.12

-26.44

91.13

83.45

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-26.21

-18.27

38.38

6.81

Op profit growth

-98.43

-385.7

-33.47

-58.76

EBIT growth

-31.86

1,291.93

-68.98

-71.93

Net profit growth

-27.19

-62.56

4,734.16

-103.04

No Record Found

S.A.L Steel Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT S.A.L Steel Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Rajendra V Shah

Whole-time Director

Sujal Shah

Whole Time Director & CFO

Babulal M Singhal

Independent Director

Ambalal C Patel

Independent Director

Harshad Shah

Independent Director

Tejpal S Shah

Independent Director

Srikant N Jhaveri

Independent Director

Shefali M Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manish Daulani

Whole-time Director

Jai Prakash Goyal

Whole Time Director

Mrinal Sinha

Independent Director

Nipa Jairaj Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by S.A.L Steel Ltd

Summary

S.A.L. Steel Limited, incorporated in 2003, is engaged in manufacturing Sponge Iron, Ferro Alloys, Manganese Steel (MS) & Stainless Steel (SS) Angel and Power. Because of the Captive power generation, company has advantage of low power cost per unit of manufacturing. Company is generating 40 MW Power from waste Heat recovery Boiler & Fluidized Bed Combustion boiler with economic price. Power generated is used for captive consumption and surplus power is sold resulting profit.The Company operates two kilns with an installed capacity of 1,80,000 tonnes per annum to produce sponge iron. The waste gas from sponge making kilns has significant energy in the form of heat. This energy is recovered in waste heat recovery boilers to generate steam, which then passes through the generator for producing power. Apart from this, Company has two power plants, both coal based with a combined capacity of 40 MW power including power from waste heat recovery system. Iron ore and coal are two important raw materials in production of sponge iron. A part of coal was sourced from domestic open market and balance from overseas markets.Company has two waster heat recovery boilers of 53.2 TPH and 10.3 TPH. Surplus power is sold by way of wheeling to Shah Alloys Ltd. being Promoter of SAL Steel. Iron ore and coal are two important raw materials in production of sponge iron. Iron ore and pellets are procured indigenously and sometime imported. Coal was sourced mostly from overseas markets. Ferro chrome
Company FAQs

What is the S.A.L Steel Ltd share price today?

The S.A.L Steel Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹21.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of S.A.L Steel Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S.A.L Steel Ltd is ₹186.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of S.A.L Steel Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of S.A.L Steel Ltd is 458 and 4.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of S.A.L Steel Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S.A.L Steel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S.A.L Steel Ltd is ₹17.15 and ₹31.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of S.A.L Steel Ltd?

S.A.L Steel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.86%, 3 Years at 21.33%, 1 Year at -4.77%, 6 Month at -1.08%, 3 Month at -19.70% and 1 Month at -9.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of S.A.L Steel Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of S.A.L Steel Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.56 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 49.39 %

