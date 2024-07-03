SectorSteel
Open₹23.88
Prev. Close₹22.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.98
Day's High₹23.88
Day's Low₹21.9
52 Week's High₹31.18
52 Week's Low₹17.15
Book Value₹4.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)186.5
P/E458
EPS0.05
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
84.97
84.97
84.97
84.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-42.94
-43.44
-47.13
-58.8
Net Worth
42.03
41.53
37.84
26.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
300.91
407.83
499.02
360.61
yoy growth (%)
-26.21
-18.27
38.38
6.81
Raw materials
-208.59
-326.38
-328.15
-237.55
As % of sales
69.31
80.02
65.75
65.87
Employee costs
-15.4
-10.08
-13.99
-12.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
12.42
17.06
0.17
3.57
Depreciation
-9.01
-7.51
-7.75
-7.64
Tax paid
-0.86
-1.19
-21.56
-2.69
Working capital
3.12
-26.44
91.13
83.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-26.21
-18.27
38.38
6.81
Op profit growth
-98.43
-385.7
-33.47
-58.76
EBIT growth
-31.86
1,291.93
-68.98
-71.93
Net profit growth
-27.19
-62.56
4,734.16
-103.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Rajendra V Shah
Whole-time Director
Sujal Shah
Whole Time Director & CFO
Babulal M Singhal
Independent Director
Ambalal C Patel
Independent Director
Harshad Shah
Independent Director
Tejpal S Shah
Independent Director
Srikant N Jhaveri
Independent Director
Shefali M Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manish Daulani
Whole-time Director
Jai Prakash Goyal
Whole Time Director
Mrinal Sinha
Independent Director
Nipa Jairaj Shah
Reports by S.A.L Steel Ltd
Summary
S.A.L. Steel Limited, incorporated in 2003, is engaged in manufacturing Sponge Iron, Ferro Alloys, Manganese Steel (MS) & Stainless Steel (SS) Angel and Power. Because of the Captive power generation, company has advantage of low power cost per unit of manufacturing. Company is generating 40 MW Power from waste Heat recovery Boiler & Fluidized Bed Combustion boiler with economic price. Power generated is used for captive consumption and surplus power is sold resulting profit.The Company operates two kilns with an installed capacity of 1,80,000 tonnes per annum to produce sponge iron. The waste gas from sponge making kilns has significant energy in the form of heat. This energy is recovered in waste heat recovery boilers to generate steam, which then passes through the generator for producing power. Apart from this, Company has two power plants, both coal based with a combined capacity of 40 MW power including power from waste heat recovery system. Iron ore and coal are two important raw materials in production of sponge iron. A part of coal was sourced from domestic open market and balance from overseas markets.Company has two waster heat recovery boilers of 53.2 TPH and 10.3 TPH. Surplus power is sold by way of wheeling to Shah Alloys Ltd. being Promoter of SAL Steel. Iron ore and coal are two important raw materials in production of sponge iron. Iron ore and pellets are procured indigenously and sometime imported. Coal was sourced mostly from overseas markets. Ferro chrome
The S.A.L Steel Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹21.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S.A.L Steel Ltd is ₹186.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of S.A.L Steel Ltd is 458 and 4.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S.A.L Steel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S.A.L Steel Ltd is ₹17.15 and ₹31.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
S.A.L Steel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.86%, 3 Years at 21.33%, 1 Year at -4.77%, 6 Month at -1.08%, 3 Month at -19.70% and 1 Month at -9.43%.
