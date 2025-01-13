S.A.L Steel Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
84.97
84.97
84.97
84.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-42.94
-43.44
-47.13
-58.8
Net Worth
42.03
41.53
37.84
26.17
Minority Interest
Debt
125
125
124.15
146.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
19.07
19.25
19.43
19.14
Total Liabilities
186.1
185.78
181.42
191.39
Fixed Assets
143.55
139.54
146.89
155.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.49
0.71
0.63
0.67
Networking Capital
41.12
44.63
32.27
33.42
Inventories
49.51
58.67
48.67
32.17
Inventory Days
39.02
Sundry Debtors
66.25
69.92
54.91
85.89
Debtor Days
104.18
Other Current Assets
23.65
7.72
38.66
19.92
Sundry Creditors
-39.33
-28.97
-47.14
-63.17
Creditor Days
76.62
Other Current Liabilities
-58.96
-62.71
-62.83
-41.39
Cash
0.94
0.9
1.64
1.32
Total Assets
186.1
185.78
181.43
191.38
