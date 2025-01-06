iifl-logo-icon 1
S.A.L Steel Ltd Cash Flow Statement

21.78
(-5.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR S.A.L Steel Ltd

S.A.L Steel FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.42

17.06

0.17

3.57

Depreciation

-9.01

-7.51

-7.75

-7.64

Tax paid

-0.86

-1.19

-21.56

-2.69

Working capital

3.12

-26.44

91.13

83.45

Other operating items

Operating

5.65

-18.08

61.98

76.68

Capital expenditure

45.8

4.57

2.7

0.63

Free cash flow

51.46

-13.51

64.69

77.32

Equity raised

-140.76

-150.97

-230.81

-244.66

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

15.4

0.87

9.25

113.78

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-73.89

-163.6

-156.85

-53.56

