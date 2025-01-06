S.A.L Steel Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
12.42
17.06
0.17
3.57
Depreciation
-9.01
-7.51
-7.75
-7.64
Tax paid
-0.86
-1.19
-21.56
-2.69
Working capital
3.12
-26.44
91.13
83.45
Other operating items
Operating
5.65
-18.08
61.98
76.68
Capital expenditure
45.8
4.57
2.7
0.63
Free cash flow
51.46
-13.51
64.69
77.32
Equity raised
-140.76
-150.97
-230.81
-244.66
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
15.4
0.87
9.25
113.78
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-73.89
-163.6
-156.85
-53.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.