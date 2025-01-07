iifl-logo-icon 1
S.A.L Steel Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

22.22
(2.02%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:24:31 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

300.91

407.83

499.02

360.61

yoy growth (%)

-26.21

-18.27

38.38

6.81

Raw materials

-208.59

-326.38

-328.15

-237.55

As % of sales

69.31

80.02

65.75

65.87

Employee costs

-15.4

-10.08

-13.99

-12.78

As % of sales

5.11

2.47

2.8

3.54

Other costs

-77.2

-89.56

-150.5

-100.69

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.65

21.96

30.15

27.92

Operating profit

-0.28

-18.2

6.37

9.57

OPM

-0.09

-4.46

1.27

2.65

Depreciation

-9.01

-7.51

-7.75

-7.64

Interest expense

-0.23

-1.51

-1.15

-0.73

Other income

21.95

44.29

2.71

2.36

Profit before tax

12.42

17.06

0.17

3.57

Taxes

-0.86

-1.19

-21.56

-2.69

Tax rate

-6.97

-6.99

-12,138.15

-75.45

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

11.55

15.87

-21.39

0.87

Exceptional items

0

0

63.78

0

Net profit

11.55

15.87

42.39

0.87

yoy growth (%)

-27.19

-62.56

4,734.16

-103.04

NPM

3.83

3.89

8.49

0.24

