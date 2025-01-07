Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
300.91
407.83
499.02
360.61
yoy growth (%)
-26.21
-18.27
38.38
6.81
Raw materials
-208.59
-326.38
-328.15
-237.55
As % of sales
69.31
80.02
65.75
65.87
Employee costs
-15.4
-10.08
-13.99
-12.78
As % of sales
5.11
2.47
2.8
3.54
Other costs
-77.2
-89.56
-150.5
-100.69
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.65
21.96
30.15
27.92
Operating profit
-0.28
-18.2
6.37
9.57
OPM
-0.09
-4.46
1.27
2.65
Depreciation
-9.01
-7.51
-7.75
-7.64
Interest expense
-0.23
-1.51
-1.15
-0.73
Other income
21.95
44.29
2.71
2.36
Profit before tax
12.42
17.06
0.17
3.57
Taxes
-0.86
-1.19
-21.56
-2.69
Tax rate
-6.97
-6.99
-12,138.15
-75.45
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
11.55
15.87
-21.39
0.87
Exceptional items
0
0
63.78
0
Net profit
11.55
15.87
42.39
0.87
yoy growth (%)
-27.19
-62.56
4,734.16
-103.04
NPM
3.83
3.89
8.49
0.24
