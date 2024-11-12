Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

S.A.L.STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30.09.2024 and to transact other businesses. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024 have considered and taken record Un-audited Standalon Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30.09.2024 duly reviewed by the Audit Committee and Other Genral business item (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

S.A.L.STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider & approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30.06.2024 and to transact other businesses. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 09, 2024 for approval of Unaudited Financial Results for Quarte ended 30.06.2024 and other Business items inter alia Un-Audited Standalon Financial Results for the Quarter ended as on 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jun 2024 29 Jun 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29.06.2024 for allotment of Warrants

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

S.A.L.STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited standalone financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31.03.2024 and to transact other business matters. The Board Meeting to be held on 28/05/2024 has been revised to 30/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 28/05/2024 has been have been postponed and re-scheduled to be held on 30/05/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 30.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 11 May 2024 8 May 2024

S.A.L.STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for raising of funds. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 11-05-2024 Approval of Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. on 11.05.2024 for fund raising by way of preferential issue of convertible equity warrants on a private placement basis (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.05.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Feb 2024 24 Feb 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24.02.2024 Appointment of Shri Mitesh Vasantbhai Jariwala (DIN: 09396683) and Shri Bipinbhai Amulakbhai Gosalia (DIN: 10521360) as Additional Directors in the capacity of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 24.02.2024.

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024