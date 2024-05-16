|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|11 May 2024
|8 Jun 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 11-05-2024 Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, June 08, 2024 at 12:30 PM through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024) Intimation regarding newspaper publications (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024) Corrigendum in continuation to the Notice convening the 01/EGM/2024-25 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Saturday, 08th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/06/2024) Proceedings of the EGM held on 08.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.06.2024) Intimation for Businesses Approved at the 01/EGM/2024-25 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company, held on 08.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.06.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
