TO, THE MEMBERS OF S.A.L. STEEL LIMITED

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone IND AS financial statements of S.A.L. STEEL LIMITED (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effect of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its Profits, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

1. For the Year ended on 31st March, 2024, the company has not made provision for Electricity Duty in the books of accounts had the company made the provision for Electricity Duty for the year ended on 31st March, 2024, the Profit for the year would have been lower by 296.91 lakhs and current liabilities would have been higher to that extent. (Refer to Note no. 41 of Standalone IND AS Financial Statements).

2. For the year ended on 31st March, 2024, the company has not made Impairment of entire Capital Work in Progress. Had the Company made Impairment of entire Capital Work in Progress for the year ended on 31st March, 2024, the Profit for the year would have been lower by 100.94 lakhs and Capital Work in Progress would have been lower to that extent. (Refer to Note No. 39 of Standalone IND AS Financial Statements).

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA" s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion on the standalone IND AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone IND AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone IND AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matters:

Description of Key audit Matter Our response and results REVENUE (Refer note 63) to the standalone Ind AS financial statements) Our key audit procedures to assess the recognition of revenue on sale of goods included the following: Revenue of the compa ny comprises of sale of Sponge Iron, Ferro alloys as well as sale of power. The company sells its products directly to the end use customers. • We assessed the appropriateness of the Companys revenue recognition policies, including those related to discounts and incentives; Revenue recognition is a significant audit risk across the company. Specifically there is a risk that revenue is recognized on sale of goods before the control in the goods is transferred. • We obtained an understanding of process and assessed the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of managements key internal controls in relation to revenue recognition from sale of goods. We also tested the Companys controls over timing of revenue recognition; • We also tested, on a sample basis, whether specific revenue transactions around the year end had been recognized in the appropriate period on the basis of the terms of sale of the contract, particularly with reference to the transfer of control in the goods in question with regard to the year end transactions. We inspected key customer contracts/ purchase orders to identify terms and conditions related to acceptance of goods and the right to return and assessing the Companys revenue recognition policies with reference to the requirements of the prevailing accounting standards; Litigations and claims Our audit procedures, inter alia, included following: (Refer note 31A) to the standalone Ind AS financial statements) - Discussed disputed litigation matters with the companys management. The cases are pending with multiple tax authorities like Service tax, VAT, Excise. & customs and there are claims against the company which have not been acknowledged as debt by the company. - Evaluated the managements judgment of tax risks, estimates of tax exposures, other claims and contingencies. Past and current experience with the tax authorities and managements correspondence/response including on the claims lodged by customers were used to assess the appropriateness of managements best estimate of the most likely outcome of each uncertain contingent liability. In normal course of business, financial exposures may arise from pending proceedings and from claims of the customers not acknowledged as debt by the company. Whether a claim needs to be recognized as liability or disclosed as contingent liability in the standalone Ind AS financial statements is dependent on a number of significant assumptions and judgments. The amounts involved are potentially significant and determining the amount, if any, to be recognized or disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements, is inherently subjective. - Critically assessed the entitys assumptions and estimates in respect of claims, included in the contingent liabilities disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements. Also, assessed the probability of negative result of litigation and the reliability of estimates of related obligations. We have considered Litigations and claims; a Key Audit Matter as it requires significant management judgement, including accounting estimates that involves high estimation uncertainty. Conclusion: Based on the procedures described above, we did not find any material exceptions to the managements assertions and treatment, presentation & disclosure of the subject matter in the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

1. The Company has not complied with the disclosure requirements of segment reporting as per Indian Accounting Standard - 108 Operating Segments. However, there is no impact on the financial results due to the said non-disclosure. (Refer Note No.32 of notes forming part of Standalone Ind AS financial statement)

2. During the Year under review, the company has written back creditors amounting to 124.61 lakhs, in view of the management the same is not payable, accordingly they have been written back and credited to statement of Profit and loss account as Other Income. (Refer to Note No.42 of Standalone IND AS Financial Statements).

3. We draw attention to the matter that company has not provided details w.r.t MSME Vendors as prescribed under MSME Act, 2006 which states as specified Companies( Furnishing of information about payment to micro and small enterprise suppliers) Order 2019.However, in the absence of the above mentioned details we are unable to comment on the nonrecognition of any provisioning to be made on account of interest on balance outstanding to MSME vendors if any ,required at the balance sheet date 31.03.2024. (Refer to Note No. 40 of Standalone IND AS Financial Statements).

4. The balance confirmation from the suppliers, and customers have been called for, but the same are awaited till the date of audit. Thus, the balances of receivables, advance from customers and trade payables have been taken as per the books of accounts submitted by the company and are subject to confirmation from the respective parties. (Refer to Note No. 37 of Standalone IND AS Financial Statements).

5. Refer Note No 46 of notes forming part of Standalone Financial Statements, regarding non availing of Insurance on the Fixed assets of the Company.

Our opinion is not modified on the above matter.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone IND AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone IND AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone IND AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone IND AS Financial Statements

The statement has been prepared on the basis of Standalone Ind AS annual financial statement.

The Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation and presentation of the Statement that gives a true and fair view of the net profit and other comprehensive income of the Company and other financial information in accordance with the applicable accounting standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due. to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone IND AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone IND AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone IND AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone IND AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone IND AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 197(16) of the Act as amended, in our Opinion and to the best our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V of the Act.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) Except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified opinion paragraph above and for the matter stated in paragraph 3(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) Except for the possible effects of the matter described in Basis of Qualified opinion paragraph, in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone IND AS Financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

e) The matters described in the paragraphs on Basis for Qualified Opinion and Emphasis of Matters, in our opinion it may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the company.

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone IND AS Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone Financial Statements.

h) The Modification relating to the maintenance of accounts & other matters connected therewith, are stated in Basis of Qualified Opinion paragraph and also stated in paragraph 3(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(6) of the act, and also stated at paragraph 3(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements (Refer Note No. 31-A to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.)

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material

either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The company has not declared and paid any Interim divided nor has proposed any final dividend during the previous year, and hence the question of Compliance and applicability of Section 123 of the Companies Act does not arise.

(vi) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023

Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same operated throughout the year for all relevant transaction recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instances of audit trail feature being tampered.

However, in respect of Books of Accounts maintained at factory, the accounting software does not have the feature of edit log under the year under review and the same was not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of S.A.L. STEEL LIMITED of even date)

With reference to the Annexure A, referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Standalone IND AS financial statements for the year ended on 31st March 2024, we report following:

i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of

Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the property, plant and equipment are physically verified in a phased manner by the management during the year, which, in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties other than the self constructed property are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31,2024 for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) As explained to us, the inventories were physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our

opinion the frequency of verification is reasonable and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. As explained to us, there were no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class on physical verification of inventory as compared to the book records.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital in excess of the limit of 5 crores during any point of time of the year in aggregate from a bank & financial institutions on the basis of security of the current assets. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the order is not applicable.

iii. During the year, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships and any other parties. During the year, the Company has granted unsecured loans to other parties.

a) During the year, the Company has provided loans to other parties in respect of which:

(i) During the year, aggregate amount of loan provided to other parties (Employees) is 1.75 Lakhs during the year and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date is 1.83 Lakhs.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions of loans and advances provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has generally not been stipulated. However, the repayments or receipts are regular during the year.

d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no amount is overdue in respect of loans outstanding during the year under review.

e) No amount granted by the company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) The Company has granted loans without specifying the terms or period of repayment during the year, which are as under:

( in Lakhs)

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans at the year end 1.83 Nil Nil Percentage thereof of total loans granted at the year end 100% Nil Nil

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not made any investment or given guarantee or security during the year under review. Accordingly, clause 3(iv) of the order is not applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year under review. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India for the maintenance of Cost records specified under section 148 of Companies Act 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts & records have been made and maintained. We have however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) The company does not have liability in respect of Service Tax; Duty of excise, Sales tax and value added tax during the year since effective 1st July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed in to Goods & Service Tax.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, ESIC, income-tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities except Goods & Service Tax which have not been regularly deposited with appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanation given to us no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, ESIC, income-tax, Goods & Service Tax, duty of customs, cess and other statutory dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date of becoming payable except dues for (1) deferred sales tax liability amounting to 135.78 lakhs (2) dues of value added tax (VAT) to the tune of 1607.21 lakhs.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of Goods & Service Tax which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. However, according to information and explanations given to us, the following dues of Customs, Income Tax, Sales tax, VAT, Service Tax and Duty of Excise have not been deposited by the company on account of Dispute:

Name of the statue Nature of Dues Financial year to which it relates From where the dispute is pending Amount under dispute not yet deposited (Net of Payments) (in lakhs.) 1 Custom Act , 1962 Custom Duty 2011-12 Appellate Tribunal Ahmedabad 50.00 2 Custom Act, 1962 Custom Duty 2012-13 Appellate Tribunal Ahmedabad 449.85 3 Central Excise Act, 1994 Central Excise Duty 2008-09 to 2010-2011 Supreme Court of India 590.14 4 Central Excise Act, 1994 Central Excise Duty 2005-06 to Sept - 2014 Central Excise Commissioner 626.28 5 Central Service Tax Act, 1994 Service Tax 2016-17 & 201718 Deputy commissioner Audit Rajkot 150.26 6 Gujarat Value Added Tax Act 2003 Value Added Tax 2015-16 Jt. Value Added Tax Commissioner (Appeal) Rajkot 478.81 7 Gujarat Value Added Tax Act 2003 Value Added Tax 2016-17 Jt. Value Added Tax Commissioner (Appeal) Rajkot 818.95 8 Gujarat Value Added Tax Act 2003 Value Added Tax 2017-18 Jt. Value Added Tax Commissioner (Appeal) Rajkot 238.74 Sr.no Name of the statue Nature of Dues Financial year to which it relates From where the dispute is pending Amount under dispute not yet deposited (Net of Payments) (in lakhs.) 9 Gujarat Value Added Tax Act 2003 Value Added Tax 2012-13 Jt. Value Added Tax Commissioner (Appeal) Rajkot 29.47 10 Gujarat Value Added Tax Act 2003 Value Added Tax 2007-08 & 200809 Jt. Value Added Tax Commissioner (Appeal) Rajkot 41.24 11 Goods and Services Tax GST 2017-18 Jt.Commissioner (Appeal) GST 503.36 12 Income tax Act Income tax 2017-18 Commissioner of Income tax (Appeals) -12 Ahmedabad 828.97 (*) 13 Income tax Act Income tax 2018-19 Commissioner of Income tax (Appeals) -12 Ahmedabad 1027.54 (*) 14 Income tax Act Income tax 2019-20 Commissioner of Income tax (Appeals) -12 Ahmedabad 474.63 (*) 15 Income tax Act Income tax 2020-21 Commissioner of Income tax (Appeals) -12 Ahmedabad 338.15 (*) 16 Income tax Act Income tax 2021-22 Commissioner of Income tax (Appeals) -12 Ahmedabad 424.12 (*)

(*) Assessee company is in process of filing the appeal as on 31-03-2024, however said appeal has been filed up to the date of signing the audit report.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(a) of the order is

not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the

Company, funds raised on short- term basis of 397.78 lakhs have, prima facie, been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during

the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or

employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not required.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of the entity.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, 3(xvi)

(a) and 3(xvi) (b) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve bank of India. Accordingly, 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CICs.

xvii. After considering the effect of our audit qualifications reported under paragraph 1 & 2 of the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our audit report, the company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us, On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is not applicable to the company. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 3(g) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of S.A.L. STEEL LIMITED of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone IND AS Financial Statements under Clause

(i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone IND AS Financial Statements of S.A.L. STEEL LIMITED (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone IND AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to Standalone IND AS Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone IND AS Financial Statements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone IND AS financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone IND AS financial statements (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone IND AS financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone IND AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone IND AS financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone IND AS financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone IND AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone IND AS Financial Statement

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone IND AS financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone IND AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone IND AS Financial Statement

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone IND AS financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone IND AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone IND AS financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to standalone IND AS financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone IND AS financial statements issued by the ICAI.