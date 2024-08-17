iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ESL Steel Ltd Share Price

31
(-4.91%)
Dec 12, 2018|03:54:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

ESL Steel Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

31

Prev. Close

32.6

Turnover(Lac.)

17.48

Day's High

31

Day's Low

31

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,081.19

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

ESL Steel Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

ESL Steel Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

ESL Steel Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:27 AM
Sep-2018Jun-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 90.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 90.00%

Non-Promoter- 7.05%

Institutions: 7.05%

Non-Institutions: 2.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

ESL Steel Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,849.03

1,849.03

1,849.03

1,849.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,749.65

3,718.03

4,278.7

4,375.3

Net Worth

4,598.68

5,567.06

6,127.73

6,224.33

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

4,951.54

3,613.4

2,562.37

2,597.69

yoy growth (%)

37.03

41.01

-1.35

41.85

Raw materials

-2,954.19

-2,205.58

-1,651.34

-1,775.31

As % of sales

59.66

61.03

64.44

68.34

Employee costs

-154.52

-147.7

-131.17

-84.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

257.1

-900.49

-1,463.47

-644.51

Depreciation

-304.63

-534.15

-478.78

-202.57

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

3,379.38

-842.56

-1,009.54

-701.13

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

37.03

41.01

-1.35

41.85

Op profit growth

147.04

671.32

-37.02

432.86

EBIT growth

-623.25

-67.26

186.44

-31.58

Net profit growth

-119.35

319.46

297.69

-41.03

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

ESL Steel Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT ESL Steel Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Secretary

Binaya Kumar Dash

Independent Director

Mahendra Singh Mehta

Whole-time Director

Pankaj Malhan

Independent Director

P K Mukherjee

Director

Rashmi Mohanty

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ESL Steel Ltd

Summary

Electrosteel Integrated Ltd is a subsidiary company of Electrosteel Castings Ltd. The company is pioneer in DI Pipes market. The company was set up as a part of backward integration strategy by their promoter, which is in the manufacturing of DI and CI spun pipes. The company was incorporated on December 20, 2006 as a public limited company. They commenced business on January 5, 2007.The company intends to set up a 2.2 million tonnes per annum Integrated Steel Plant to produce 1.2 MTPA long product of steel, 0.27 MTPA commercial billet, 0.4 MTPA pig iron & 0.33 MTPA Ductile Iron Pipe. The proposed plant will be based on Coke Oven-Sinter Plant-Pellet Plant-Blast Furnace-Basic Oxygen Furnace- Billet Caster-Wire Rod Mill and Bar Mill.The company is setting up the proposed plant at Siyaljori village in Bokaro District of Jharkhand. The proposed plant will be based on Blast Furnace (BF) - Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF) - Billet Caster and Hot Rolling Route and will produce 1.2 MTPA of long steel products, comprising 0.5 MTPA of 5.5-12.0 mm diameter wire rods in coil form and 0.7 MTPA of reinforcement bars in straight lengths and bundled in the range of 8-32 mm and plain rounds upto 60mm diameter.The plant will have a 0.33 MTPA DI pipe production facility in the same complex and will be provided with hot metal from the Blast Furnaces. The plant will also have production facilities for 0.27 MTPA of Commercial Billets and 0.40 MTPA of Pig Iron.The company acquired approximately 1,723.44
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR ESL Steel Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.