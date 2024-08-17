SectorSteel
Open₹31
Prev. Close₹32.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹17.48
Day's High₹31
Day's Low₹31
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,081.19
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,849.03
1,849.03
1,849.03
1,849.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,749.65
3,718.03
4,278.7
4,375.3
Net Worth
4,598.68
5,567.06
6,127.73
6,224.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
4,951.54
3,613.4
2,562.37
2,597.69
yoy growth (%)
37.03
41.01
-1.35
41.85
Raw materials
-2,954.19
-2,205.58
-1,651.34
-1,775.31
As % of sales
59.66
61.03
64.44
68.34
Employee costs
-154.52
-147.7
-131.17
-84.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
257.1
-900.49
-1,463.47
-644.51
Depreciation
-304.63
-534.15
-478.78
-202.57
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
3,379.38
-842.56
-1,009.54
-701.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
37.03
41.01
-1.35
41.85
Op profit growth
147.04
671.32
-37.02
432.86
EBIT growth
-623.25
-67.26
186.44
-31.58
Net profit growth
-119.35
319.46
297.69
-41.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Secretary
Binaya Kumar Dash
Independent Director
Mahendra Singh Mehta
Whole-time Director
Pankaj Malhan
Independent Director
P K Mukherjee
Director
Rashmi Mohanty
Reports by ESL Steel Ltd
Summary
Electrosteel Integrated Ltd is a subsidiary company of Electrosteel Castings Ltd. The company is pioneer in DI Pipes market. The company was set up as a part of backward integration strategy by their promoter, which is in the manufacturing of DI and CI spun pipes. The company was incorporated on December 20, 2006 as a public limited company. They commenced business on January 5, 2007.The company intends to set up a 2.2 million tonnes per annum Integrated Steel Plant to produce 1.2 MTPA long product of steel, 0.27 MTPA commercial billet, 0.4 MTPA pig iron & 0.33 MTPA Ductile Iron Pipe. The proposed plant will be based on Coke Oven-Sinter Plant-Pellet Plant-Blast Furnace-Basic Oxygen Furnace- Billet Caster-Wire Rod Mill and Bar Mill.The company is setting up the proposed plant at Siyaljori village in Bokaro District of Jharkhand. The proposed plant will be based on Blast Furnace (BF) - Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF) - Billet Caster and Hot Rolling Route and will produce 1.2 MTPA of long steel products, comprising 0.5 MTPA of 5.5-12.0 mm diameter wire rods in coil form and 0.7 MTPA of reinforcement bars in straight lengths and bundled in the range of 8-32 mm and plain rounds upto 60mm diameter.The plant will have a 0.33 MTPA DI pipe production facility in the same complex and will be provided with hot metal from the Blast Furnaces. The plant will also have production facilities for 0.27 MTPA of Commercial Billets and 0.40 MTPA of Pig Iron.The company acquired approximately 1,723.44
Read More
