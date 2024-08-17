ESL Steel Ltd Summary

Electrosteel Integrated Ltd is a subsidiary company of Electrosteel Castings Ltd. The company is pioneer in DI Pipes market. The company was set up as a part of backward integration strategy by their promoter, which is in the manufacturing of DI and CI spun pipes. The company was incorporated on December 20, 2006 as a public limited company. They commenced business on January 5, 2007.The company intends to set up a 2.2 million tonnes per annum Integrated Steel Plant to produce 1.2 MTPA long product of steel, 0.27 MTPA commercial billet, 0.4 MTPA pig iron & 0.33 MTPA Ductile Iron Pipe. The proposed plant will be based on Coke Oven-Sinter Plant-Pellet Plant-Blast Furnace-Basic Oxygen Furnace- Billet Caster-Wire Rod Mill and Bar Mill.The company is setting up the proposed plant at Siyaljori village in Bokaro District of Jharkhand. The proposed plant will be based on Blast Furnace (BF) - Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF) - Billet Caster and Hot Rolling Route and will produce 1.2 MTPA of long steel products, comprising 0.5 MTPA of 5.5-12.0 mm diameter wire rods in coil form and 0.7 MTPA of reinforcement bars in straight lengths and bundled in the range of 8-32 mm and plain rounds upto 60mm diameter.The plant will have a 0.33 MTPA DI pipe production facility in the same complex and will be provided with hot metal from the Blast Furnaces. The plant will also have production facilities for 0.27 MTPA of Commercial Billets and 0.40 MTPA of Pig Iron.The company acquired approximately 1,723.44 acres of land for the proposed plant, taking into account the scope for future expansion. The area of land for the proposed plant is approximately 600 acres with another 20-300 acres of land that would be required for construction of storage space for materials.The company has made a tie up with Chinese Consultancy Agency for Technology transfer based on successfully operating Integrated Steel Plant in various locations in China.In May 2010, the company changed the name of the company from Electrosteel Integrated Ltd to Electrosteel Steels Ltd. The main reason for the name change was that the new name would convey the business of the company in a better manner, which would help the company enjoy better market reputation and customers reliance.