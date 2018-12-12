ESL Steel Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
257.1
-900.49
-1,463.47
-644.51
Depreciation
-304.63
-534.15
-478.78
-202.57
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
3,379.38
-842.56
-1,009.54
-701.13
Other operating items
Operating
3,331.84
-2,277.2
-2,951.8
-1,548.22
Capital expenditure
119.77
123.83
16.09
5,546.68
Free cash flow
3,451.62
-2,153.37
-2,935.71
3,998.45
Equity raised
-9,068.26
-5,955.07
-3,027.45
-2,462.25
Investing
626.76
0
0
-40.08
Financing
-6,352.33
4,962.85
2,950.99
57.61
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-11,342.2
-3,145.6
-3,012.17
1,553.73
