ESL Steel Ltd Cash Flow Statement

31
(-4.91%)
Dec 12, 2018|03:54:05 PM

ESL Steel Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

257.1

-900.49

-1,463.47

-644.51

Depreciation

-304.63

-534.15

-478.78

-202.57

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

3,379.38

-842.56

-1,009.54

-701.13

Other operating items

Operating

3,331.84

-2,277.2

-2,951.8

-1,548.22

Capital expenditure

119.77

123.83

16.09

5,546.68

Free cash flow

3,451.62

-2,153.37

-2,935.71

3,998.45

Equity raised

-9,068.26

-5,955.07

-3,027.45

-2,462.25

Investing

626.76

0

0

-40.08

Financing

-6,352.33

4,962.85

2,950.99

57.61

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-11,342.2

-3,145.6

-3,012.17

1,553.73

