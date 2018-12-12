Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
4,951.54
3,613.4
2,562.37
2,597.69
yoy growth (%)
37.03
41.01
-1.35
41.85
Raw materials
-2,954.19
-2,205.58
-1,651.34
-1,775.31
As % of sales
59.66
61.03
64.44
68.34
Employee costs
-154.52
-147.7
-131.17
-84.03
As % of sales
3.12
4.08
5.11
3.23
Other costs
-1,015
-925.02
-736.4
-669.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.49
25.59
28.73
25.76
Operating profit
827.82
335.08
43.44
68.98
OPM
16.71
9.27
1.69
2.65
Depreciation
-304.63
-534.15
-478.78
-202.57
Interest expense
-321.27
-789.95
-1,125.81
-526.63
Other income
55.18
88.53
97.67
15.71
Profit before tax
257.1
-900.49
-1,463.47
-644.51
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
257.1
-900.49
-1,463.47
-644.51
Exceptional items
930.93
-5,238.35
0
276.51
Net profit
1,188.03
-6,138.85
-1,463.47
-367.99
yoy growth (%)
-119.35
319.46
297.69
-41.03
NPM
23.99
-169.89
-57.11
-14.16
