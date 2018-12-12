iifl-logo-icon 1
ESL Steel Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Dec 12, 2018

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

4,951.54

3,613.4

2,562.37

2,597.69

yoy growth (%)

37.03

41.01

-1.35

41.85

Raw materials

-2,954.19

-2,205.58

-1,651.34

-1,775.31

As % of sales

59.66

61.03

64.44

68.34

Employee costs

-154.52

-147.7

-131.17

-84.03

As % of sales

3.12

4.08

5.11

3.23

Other costs

-1,015

-925.02

-736.4

-669.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.49

25.59

28.73

25.76

Operating profit

827.82

335.08

43.44

68.98

OPM

16.71

9.27

1.69

2.65

Depreciation

-304.63

-534.15

-478.78

-202.57

Interest expense

-321.27

-789.95

-1,125.81

-526.63

Other income

55.18

88.53

97.67

15.71

Profit before tax

257.1

-900.49

-1,463.47

-644.51

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

257.1

-900.49

-1,463.47

-644.51

Exceptional items

930.93

-5,238.35

0

276.51

Net profit

1,188.03

-6,138.85

-1,463.47

-367.99

yoy growth (%)

-119.35

319.46

297.69

-41.03

NPM

23.99

-169.89

-57.11

-14.16

