ESL Steel Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,849.03
1,849.03
1,849.03
1,849.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,749.65
3,718.03
4,278.7
4,375.3
Net Worth
4,598.68
5,567.06
6,127.73
6,224.33
Minority Interest
Debt
3,398.34
3,873.68
4,007.6
4,154.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7,997.02
9,440.74
10,135.33
10,378.72
Fixed Assets
6,558.96
6,252.65
5,915.74
5,601.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
20.02
20.03
180.16
408.9
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2,230.97
2,548.92
2,634.57
2,752.29
Networking Capital
-1,086.39
425.69
805.16
1,222.21
Inventories
1,096.53
1,430.48
1,222.84
677.92
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
110.7
248.63
80.58
102.9
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
550.44
587.75
560.45
1,449.16
Sundry Creditors
-814.08
-759.03
-350.57
-394.5
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2,029.98
-1,082.14
-708.14
-613.27
Cash
273.48
193.45
599.69
393.38
Total Assets
7,997.04
9,440.74
10,135.32
10,378.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.