ESL Steel Ltd Balance Sheet

31
(-4.91%)
Dec 12, 2018|03:54:05 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR ESL Steel Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,849.03

1,849.03

1,849.03

1,849.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,749.65

3,718.03

4,278.7

4,375.3

Net Worth

4,598.68

5,567.06

6,127.73

6,224.33

Minority Interest

Debt

3,398.34

3,873.68

4,007.6

4,154.39

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7,997.02

9,440.74

10,135.33

10,378.72

Fixed Assets

6,558.96

6,252.65

5,915.74

5,601.97

Intangible Assets

Investments

20.02

20.03

180.16

408.9

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2,230.97

2,548.92

2,634.57

2,752.29

Networking Capital

-1,086.39

425.69

805.16

1,222.21

Inventories

1,096.53

1,430.48

1,222.84

677.92

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

110.7

248.63

80.58

102.9

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

550.44

587.75

560.45

1,449.16

Sundry Creditors

-814.08

-759.03

-350.57

-394.5

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2,029.98

-1,082.14

-708.14

-613.27

Cash

273.48

193.45

599.69

393.38

Total Assets

7,997.04

9,440.74

10,135.32

10,378.75

