The Members of ESL Steel Limited (Formerly Electrosteel Steels Limited) Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of ESL Steel Limited ( “ the Company ” ), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss(including other Comprehensive Income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other notes for the year ended on that date (hereinafter referred to as “ financial statements ” ). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘ Act ) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and it s loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ( ‘ SAs ) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ‘ ICAI ) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note no. 44 of the financial Statement indicating that approval for Consent to Operate (CTO) and Environmental Clearance (EC) is pending before Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF) and also long-term funding constraints currently being faced by the company and the losses being incurred by it. However, considering the direction of Hon ble Supreme Court of India allowing the continuation of the operation of the company and financial and other support provided by the Holding Company, the financial statements of the company due to the reasons stated in the said note have been prepared on going concern basis, though the uncertainty on the Company s ability to continue as such exists as on this date. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the Key Audit Matters to be communicated in our report:

Key Audit Matters Addressing the key audit matters 1)Impairment of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE), Capital Work in Progress (CWIP) and Intangible Assets (as described in note 5.4 and 4(a) of the financial statements) 1)Our Audit procedures based on which we arrived at the conclusion regarding reasonableness of Impairment includes the following: 1)Evaluation of the impairment involves assessment of value in use of the Cash Generating Units (CGUs) and requires significant judgements and assumptions about the forecast for cash flows, production, volume of operations, selling prices of the product and discount rate considered for arriving at the present value of future cash flows. The above includes the evaluation of plant and equipment pertaining to expansion project undertaken in earlier years and it s prospects for implementation in near future and implementation in this respect. Critical evaluation of internal and external factors impacting the entity s performance and indicators of impairment (or reversal thereof) in line with Ind AS 38; Analysing the management s review, contention and representation regarding the project in progress and adjustments needed against carrying value of the assets. This includes, reviewing the status of plant and equipment so far procured currently under progress and being a technical matter placing reliance on management contention and technical advice in this respect; Impairment testing of PPE, CWIP and Intangible assets were carried out during the year ended March 31, 2018 and provision of Rs. 5,11,193.01 lakhs were made. No further provision or reversal thereof has been considered necessary during this year. Review of impairment covering the entire block of tangible and intangible assets and capital work in progress and valuation models used to determine the recoverable amount by analysing the key assumptions used by management in this respect including: Consistency with respect to forecast for arriving at the valuation and assessing the potential impact of any variances; ! Price assumptions used in the models; and ! The assumption/estimation for the weighted average cost of capital and rate of discount for arriving at the value in use. Review of projections at current capacity and volume of operations and projected outcome thereagainst and impact thereof on overall impairment assessment. Placing reliance on the management s assumption for future prospects, expansion of current capacity, expected volume of business and sustainability of the cash flows. 2)Recognition of Deferred Tax Assets (as described in note 48 of the financial statements) 2)Deferred tax assets amounting to Rs. 2,23,096.73 lakhs attributable to depreciation have been carried forward in the financial statements as at March 31, 2024. The above outstanding amount is after reversal of Deferred Tax Assets of Rs. 30,900.92 lakhs related to carry forward business losses. 2)Our Audit procedures based on which we arrived at the conclusion regarding reasonableness of recognition of Deferred Tax includes the following: Deferred Tax Assets carried forward as on March 31, 2024 does not include Rs. 82,195.51 lakhs (including Rs. 28,922.21 lakhs for the year) note being recognised on account of carried forward business losses including depreciation on year- to-year basis following the principle of conservatism. Utilisation of Deferred tax assets have been tested considering the period of expiry with respect to carried forward business loss based on internal forecasts prepared by the Company and probability of future taxable income; We critically examined the temporary differences between the carrying amounts of balances of assets and liabilities as per Ind AS financial statement and those considered for tax purposes; Reversal of deferred liability due to timing differences and possible adjustments of deferred tax assets there against; Critical review of the future projections and underlying assumptions for broad consistency following the principle of prudence for arriving at reasonable degree of probability on assertions thereof considering the past trends; and Review of management s assumption with respect to earning in future periods and taxability thereof and placing reliance on such assumptions and projections given the current and future scale of operations and prevailing conditions and situations. 3)Evaluation of Accounting of Iron Ore Mines (as described in note 4(f) of the financial statements) 3)Recognition of Mining rights and Assets, stripping activity assets and generation thereagainst, production profile, stripping ratio, and proved/ probable reserves, categorization of Mines as exploratory, development, producing, liability for decommissioning costs are based on Technical/ commercial evaluation by the management. 3)Our Audit procedures based on which we arrived at the conclusion regarding reasonableness of disclosure includes the following: Review of the Production Profile and related overburden as submitted by the management to the authorities; Examined the valuation process/methodology and checks being performed to ensure that the valuation of inventory are as per the policy prescribed in this respect; Evaluated the approach adopted by the management in determining the expected costs of decommissioning including appropriateness of discount and inflation rates for estimating such cost and determining the liability in this respect; Review of the report submitted by Independent technical consultants for estimated for of decommissioning, restoration and other similar liabilities; Reliance has been placed on the report of independent technical consultant for proved/probable reserves in the mines. Assessed the appropriateness of the disclosures made in the financial statements. Reliance has been placed on the judgments and estimation of the internal/ external experts for the purpose of technical /commercial evaluation and also submission made to authorities in this respect. 4)Non-Renewal of Consent to Operate from JPSCB (as described in note 44 of the financial statements) 4)The Company s application for renewal of Consent to Operate ( ‘ CTO ) was denied by Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board ( ‘ JSPCB ). Further Environmental Clearance has also not been granted by Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF). 4)Our Audit procedures based on which we arrived at the conclusion regarding reasonableness of “ Going Concern ” include the following: Obtained the status of the case from the legal department and their view on the matter; MoEF vide its letter dated February 02, 2022 had deferred the grant of EC till Forest Clearance (FC) Stage-II is granted to the company. Further, MoEF vide its letter dated June 05, 2023 has revoked the stage I clearence granted earlier against which the company has made representation for reconsideration. Evaluated the steps being taken by management for ensuring the related compliances including those relating to procurement of land for compensatory afforestation and/or other costs thereof to be provided by the company and plans for future course of actions for obtaining Stage II Clearance as required for obtaining the environment clearance from MoEF; Reviewed the provision made for cost of land to be provided to forest department for compensatory afforestation; The company has so far procured substantial portion of land and the same have either been handed over to forest department or is in the advance stage of doing so for compensatory afforestation. Pending decision of MoEF on the mater, Hon ble Supreme Court has directed that operation of steel plant shall not be interfered with on the ground of want of EC, FC, CTE or CTO. Reviewed the appropriateness of provision made for afforestation and other costs to be incurred based on the report received from EIA consultant after considering the various concerns raised during the public hearing on the matter and disclosures made in this respect by the management; Pending completion of the entire process and determination of aggregate cost, Rs. 19,699.69 lakhs (including Rs. 22,977.83 lakhs provided during the period) (net of Rs. 26,830.69 lakhs paid) towards cost of land and Rs. 20,556.58 lakhs towards other related costs etc. (net of Rs. 1,473.99 lakhs paid) has been provided on estimated basis and have been carried forward in the accounts as on March 31, 2024. Reliance has been placed on the estimate and consultant report for cost of land and other costs to be incurred for compensatory afforestation against forest land; and Further, reliance has also been placed on the legal expert s view vis-?-vis direction of Hon ble Supreme court of India concerning the operation of the plant and consultants recommendation and report, pending final decision on the matter. 4)Claims in respect of MDPA (as described in note 40(B) of the financial statements) 4)As at March 31, 2024, the Company has disputed the demand raised in respect of shortfall in terms of Mine Development and Production Agreements (MDPA) entered into with respect to the Iron Ore Block obligating certain minimum production and despatch of Iron Ore for each year of the operations. 4)Our Audit procedures based on which we arrived at the conclusion regarding reasonableness of “ Claims in respect of MDPA ” include the following: Understood, assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of key controls surrounding assessment of litigations relating to the relevant laws and regulations; Inquired with the management for recent developments and the status of the same as reviewed and noted by the Audit Committee; Performed our assessment on a test basis on the underlying calculations supporting the said claim as disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements; Significant management judgement supported by legal clarification on the matter is required to assess such matters to determine the probability of occurrence of outflow of economic resources and materiality of the amount involved. Evaluated management s assessments by understanding precedents set in similar cases and assessed the reliability of the management s past estimates/judgements; In case of demand made provisionally review of the possibilities of meeting the shortfall on aggregate year to year basis; Assessed the adequacy of the Company s disclosures; Examined external legal opinions and other evidence to corroborate management s assessment of the possibility of the liability against the demand raised in terms of MDPA; and Reliance has been placed on such legal interpretation and opinion provided on the matter.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors

Report Thereon The Company

s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors

report thereon. The other information as stated above is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors

Report. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. Responsibilities of the Management and those charged with governance for the Financial Statements The Company

s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (

"

the Act

"

) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), Loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company

s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company

s financial reporting process. Auditors

Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors

report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control; Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls; Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management; Conclude on the appropriateness of management

s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company

s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors

report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors

report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors

report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements 1. As required by the Companies (Auditors

Report) Order, 2020 (

"

the Order

"

), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the

"

Annexure A

"

a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. 2. Further to our comments in the annexure referred to in the paragraph above, as required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014; e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; and f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in

"

Annexure B

"

. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company

s internal control with reference to financial statements. 3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors

Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note no. 40 to the financial statements; ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts Refer Note no. 46(d) to the financial statements; iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (

"

Intermediaries

"

), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (

"

Ultimate Beneficiaries

"

) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (

"

Funding Parties

"

), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (

"

Ultimate Beneficiaries

"

) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (c) Based on the audit procedures and generally accepted auditing practices followed in terms of SAs that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement; and v. The company has not declared any dividend during the year thereby reporting under Section 143(11)(f) is not applicable for the company. vi. Based on the verification carried out by an Independent professional appointed for the purpose and our examination of the data and details provided to us, which included test checks and samples obtained by us in this respect and being a technical matter placing reliance on the report submitted by them, we report that the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same was operational throughout the year. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention in this respect is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and as such the same has not been reported upon by us. 4. With respect to the reporting under section 197(16) of the Act to be included in the Auditors

Report, In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid to the Whole time Director for reasons stated in Note no. 32.1 has exceeded the limit specified under provisions of Section 197 of the Act for which necessary ratification is being sought from the Shareholders. Further, the sitting fees paid by the Company to its other Directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act and is not in excess of the limit laid down therein except for commission to be paid to them as approved by the Board of Directors which as stated in Note no. 35.4 is subject to shareholder

s approval.

For Lodha & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants Firm s ICAI Registration No.: 301051E/ E300284 Place: Kolkata Ashim Kumar Ghosh Date: April 17, 2024 Partner Membership No: 054565 UDIN: 24054565BKHORU6274

ANNEXURE

"

A

"

TO THE AUDITORS

REPORT OF EVEN DATE: (Referred to in paragraph 1 under

'

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

section of our report to the Members of ESL Steel Limited of even date) i) a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situations of Property, Plant and Equipments and Intangible Assets. b. The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant and Equipment in a phased manner over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to this program, a comprehensive and detailed verification of Property, plant and Equipment and Capital Work in Progress was carried out in earlier year by engaging the services of an Independent firm of professional and no such verification has been carried out in this year. The discrepancies noted on such verification even though material in certain cases had been properly dealt with in the books of account. c. According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the title documents, records, confirmation from Security Trustees provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising of all the immovable properties of land and building are held in the name of the Company as on the balance sheet date except certain land for which lease deeds are yet to be executed as detailed below: (Refer Note no. 5.3 of the financial statements). (Amount Rs. In Lakhs)

Land- Pending execution of Lease Deed 325.19 acres 10,517.75 Land- Pending compliance of compensatory 455.35 acres 53,142.06 afforestation*

*Amount includes estimated cost for land towards compensatory afforestation capitalized as Right of Use (ROU) Assets, pending clearance from MoEF. As stated in Note no. 5.3, the title deed with respect to above land are to be regularised after obtaining necessary approvals of the authorities and charge holders. d. The company is not following revaluation model of accounting and accordingly has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-Use Assets) and Intangible Assets during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3 (i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. e. As per the information and explanation given to us and as represented by the management, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, further reporting under Clause 3 (i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. ii) a. As informed, the inventories of the Company except for materials in transit and stock lying with third parties at year end have been physically verified by the independent firm of professionals along with the management during the year. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the frequency of such verification is reasonable, and procedure followed for such verification is appropriate. As the Company

s inventory of raw materials comprises mostly of bulk materials such as coal, coke, iron ore, etc. requiring technical expertise for quantification, the Company has hired an independent agency for the physical verification of the stock of these materials. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification between the physical stock and book stock of inventories to the extent verified during the year, were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account. b. According to the information and explanation given to us the company has been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of Rupees Five Crores on the basis of securities of Current Assets of the company. On the basis of examination of returns/statements submitted upto February 2024 by the Company to the banks in this respect, as provided to us for the purpose, these were in agreement with the books and records and the financial statements prepared therefrom by the management. However, the return for the month of March 2024 has not been submitted to the banks and as such cannot be commented upon by us. iii) The Company has not made investments, provided any guarantee of security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, clause 3 (iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable. v) The Company has not accepted any deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31, 2024 from public covered under Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and rules framed thereunder and therefore, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the company. vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 (1) of the Act in respect of the Company

s products to which the said rules are made applicable and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed records have been maintained. We have however, not made a detailed examination of the said records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. vii) a. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has generally been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investor Education Protection fund, Employees

State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Service tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues as applicable to it. Further, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues in arrear as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable except for Provident Fund under Employees

Provident Funds And Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 amounting to Rs. 4.18 lakhs. b. Disputed dues of sales tax, income tax, customs duty, wealth tax, excise duty, service tax, and Cess, if any, prior to the effective date i.e., June 04, 2018 stand extinguished in terms of the resolution plan approved by Hon

ble NCLT. This is supported by the legal opinion taken by the company and various judicial pronouncements on the said matter. Having regard to this, there are no dues of Provident Fund, Investor Education Protection fund, Employees

State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Wealth Tax, Service tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. viii) In our opinion and on the basis of information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management, we have neither come across nor have been informed of transactions which were previously not recorded in books of account and that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). ix) a. In our opinion and on the basis of information and explanations given to us by the management, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions, banks or debenture holders. b. According to the information, explanations and representation given to us by the management, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. c. In our opinion and on the basis of information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not taken any term loan during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable. d. According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has used funds raised on short-term basis aggregating to Rs. 1,80,469.38 lakhs for long-term purposes. e. In our opinion and on the basis of examination of the books of records the company does have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable. x) a. The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3 (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi) a. During the course of our examination of books of account carried out during the year in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have neither come across incidence of any material fraud by or on the company nor have we been informed of any such case by the management. b. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us and representation received from the management, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 has not been filed with the Central Government. c. As represented to us by the management and as far as ascertained from examination of books of and records in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year and those considered relevant and material have been taken into account while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures. xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company and hence reporting under paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv) a. The Internal audit of the Company has been carried out by a firm of Chartered Accountants. The system followed, in our opinion, is generally commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b. Further, we have considered, during the course of our audit, the reports of the internal auditor for the period under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till the date of our audit, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures in accordance with the guidance provided in SA 610

"

Using the work of Internal Auditors

"

. xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented to us by the management and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvi) a. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the company. b. The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance Activities without a valid certificate of registration as required under Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable. c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable. d. In our opinion and based on the representation received by us from the management, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the company. xvii) On the basis of overall examination of the financial statement, the Company has incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit but has not incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable. xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors, Management plans as provided to us including as stated in Note no. 46(iii)(a) and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts and assumptions as represented to us up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due for payment. xx) The provisions relating to Corporate Social Responsibility under Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xxi) The company does not have any subsidiary/associate hence consolidated financial statements are not applicable to the company and thereby reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable

ANNEXURE

"

B

"

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

REPORT (Referred to in paragraph (f) under

'

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

of our report the Members of ESL Steel Limited of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (

"

the Act

"

) We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of ESL Steel Limited (

"

the Company

"

) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. Management

s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls The Company

s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated under the Committee of Sponsoring Organisations of the Treadway Commission (2013 framework) (

“

COSO 2013

”

). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company

s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013. Auditors

Responsibility Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the

“

Guidance Note

”

) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors

judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company

s internal financial controls system over financial reporting. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. Opinion In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in COSO 2013.