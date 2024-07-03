iifl-logo-icon 1
ISMT Ltd Share Price

120.19
(-5.59%)
Aug 5, 2024|12:00:00 AM

ISMT Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

123.99

Prev. Close

127.3

Turnover(Lac.)

1,222.8

Day's High

124.4

Day's Low

118.6

52 Week's High

157.9

52 Week's Low

80.55

Book Value

49.97

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,611.73

P/E

23.39

EPS

5.14

Divi. Yield

0.02

ISMT Ltd Corporate Action

7 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 16 Mar, 2024

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

4 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Jul, 2023

22 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

ISMT Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

ISMT Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:43 PM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.94%

Non-Promoter- 0.52%

Institutions: 0.52%

Non-Institutions: 24.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

ISMT Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

150.25

150.25

73.25

73.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,364.56

1,265.53

-1,485.63

-1,135.45

Net Worth

1,514.81

1,415.78

-1,412.38

-1,062.2

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,152.54

1,234.67

1,304.29

1,490.25

yoy growth (%)

74.34

-5.33

-12.47

28.21

Raw materials

-1,238.58

-712.41

-664.1

-783.51

As % of sales

57.54

57.7

50.91

52.57

Employee costs

-158.84

-123.94

-135.07

-126.09

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.94

-292.24

-248.22

-247.31

Depreciation

-59.93

-61.28

-62.98

-58.55

Tax paid

-142.66

-0.1

1.95

0.98

Working capital

1,418.87

-284.24

-733.84

-227.86

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

74.34

-5.33

-12.47

28.21

Op profit growth

-435.18

-123.14

4.43

76.4

EBIT growth

-165.7

-215.27

-5.41

-345.45

Net profit growth

-772.17

45.86

0.2

-14.18

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,611.96

2,552.19

2,131.12

1,234.14

1,300.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,611.96

2,552.19

2,131.12

1,234.14

1,300.4

Other Operating Income

32.41

28.02

29.48

17.61

24.96

Other Income

14.68

17.97

2,532.81

56.8

20.49

View Annually Results

ISMT Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT ISMT Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Kanakraj Madhavan

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Rahul C Kirloskar

Managing Director

Nishikant Ektare

Independent Director

Shalini Sarin

Independent Director

Venkataramani Sathya Moorthy

Vice Chairman

R V Gumaste

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ISMT Ltd

Summary

ISMT Limited began life as The Indian Seamless Metal Tubes Limited. Incorporated on 29th July 1977 as a public limited company, raised Rs. 45 lacs through Initial Public Offering and commenced production of Seamless Tubes in the year 1980 with an installed capacity of 15,000 MTPA. The Company is the largest integrated manufacturer of precision seamless tubes, tubular components, and steels in the Asia Pacific Region. The Company is mainly engaged in manufacturing of seamless tubes and engineering steels. Apart from tubes, ISMT Limited also manufactures a wide range of value added products for each of these industries. These include items such as bearing rings, gear blanks, sifter sleeves, cages for constant velocity joints, swagged & machined axles, threaded and coupled casings, couplings and a host of similar products. The group companies include ISMT North America, Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Limited (TAAL), Structo Hydraulics AB, Sweden and ISMT Europe, Sweden. ISMT has one of the most modern alloy steel plants in India. The factory, located at Jejuri (within a 100 km radius of ISMTs Tube plants) has a capacity of 190,000 MT per annum. Product Range ISMT is one of the largest and most diversified manufacturers of specialized seamless tubes in the world producing tubes varying from 6mm to 273mm. The tube plants of ISMT Limited at Ahmednagar and Baramati are both within a radius of 100 kms of Pune, where ISMT is headquartered. In the year 1990, the production capacity of t
Read More

