SectorSteel
Open₹123.99
Prev. Close₹127.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,222.8
Day's High₹124.4
Day's Low₹118.6
52 Week's High₹157.9
52 Week's Low₹80.55
Book Value₹49.97
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,611.73
P/E23.39
EPS5.14
Divi. Yield0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
150.25
150.25
73.25
73.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,364.56
1,265.53
-1,485.63
-1,135.45
Net Worth
1,514.81
1,415.78
-1,412.38
-1,062.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,152.54
1,234.67
1,304.29
1,490.25
yoy growth (%)
74.34
-5.33
-12.47
28.21
Raw materials
-1,238.58
-712.41
-664.1
-783.51
As % of sales
57.54
57.7
50.91
52.57
Employee costs
-158.84
-123.94
-135.07
-126.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.94
-292.24
-248.22
-247.31
Depreciation
-59.93
-61.28
-62.98
-58.55
Tax paid
-142.66
-0.1
1.95
0.98
Working capital
1,418.87
-284.24
-733.84
-227.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
74.34
-5.33
-12.47
28.21
Op profit growth
-435.18
-123.14
4.43
76.4
EBIT growth
-165.7
-215.27
-5.41
-345.45
Net profit growth
-772.17
45.86
0.2
-14.18
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,611.96
2,552.19
2,131.12
1,234.14
1,300.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,611.96
2,552.19
2,131.12
1,234.14
1,300.4
Other Operating Income
32.41
28.02
29.48
17.61
24.96
Other Income
14.68
17.97
2,532.81
56.8
20.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Kanakraj Madhavan
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Rahul C Kirloskar
Managing Director
Nishikant Ektare
Independent Director
Shalini Sarin
Independent Director
Venkataramani Sathya Moorthy
Vice Chairman
R V Gumaste
Reports by ISMT Ltd
Summary
ISMT Limited began life as The Indian Seamless Metal Tubes Limited. Incorporated on 29th July 1977 as a public limited company, raised Rs. 45 lacs through Initial Public Offering and commenced production of Seamless Tubes in the year 1980 with an installed capacity of 15,000 MTPA. The Company is the largest integrated manufacturer of precision seamless tubes, tubular components, and steels in the Asia Pacific Region. The Company is mainly engaged in manufacturing of seamless tubes and engineering steels. Apart from tubes, ISMT Limited also manufactures a wide range of value added products for each of these industries. These include items such as bearing rings, gear blanks, sifter sleeves, cages for constant velocity joints, swagged & machined axles, threaded and coupled casings, couplings and a host of similar products. The group companies include ISMT North America, Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Limited (TAAL), Structo Hydraulics AB, Sweden and ISMT Europe, Sweden. ISMT has one of the most modern alloy steel plants in India. The factory, located at Jejuri (within a 100 km radius of ISMTs Tube plants) has a capacity of 190,000 MT per annum. Product Range ISMT is one of the largest and most diversified manufacturers of specialized seamless tubes in the world producing tubes varying from 6mm to 273mm. The tube plants of ISMT Limited at Ahmednagar and Baramati are both within a radius of 100 kms of Pune, where ISMT is headquartered. In the year 1990, the production capacity of t
Read More
