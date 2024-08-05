ISMT Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
150.25
150.25
73.25
73.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,364.56
1,265.53
-1,485.63
-1,135.45
Net Worth
1,514.81
1,415.78
-1,412.38
-1,062.2
Minority Interest
Debt
82.01
205.36
2,090.81
2,129.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
100.26
127.62
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,697.08
1,748.76
678.43
1,066.81
Fixed Assets
1,001.4
1,083.28
1,295.15
1,347.78
Intangible Assets
Investments
56.79
64.31
142.25
200.23
Deferred Tax Asset Net
52.13
84.1
82.05
82.05
Networking Capital
559.61
467.19
-879.01
-618.36
Inventories
470.28
424.42
351.56
379
Inventory Days
71.96
103.93
106.06
Sundry Debtors
327.83
303.55
284.92
238.1
Debtor Days
51.47
84.22
66.63
Other Current Assets
89.25
48.08
145.27
129.03
Sundry Creditors
-157.71
-214.34
-133.03
-110.35
Creditor Days
36.34
39.32
30.88
Other Current Liabilities
-170.04
-94.52
-1,527.73
-1,254.14
Cash
27.15
49.88
37.99
55.11
Total Assets
1,697.08
1,748.76
678.43
1,066.81
