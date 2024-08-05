ISMT Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.94
-292.24
-248.22
-247.31
Depreciation
-59.93
-61.28
-62.98
-58.55
Tax paid
-142.66
-0.1
1.95
0.98
Working capital
1,418.87
-284.24
-733.84
-227.86
Other operating items
Operating
1,222.23
-637.86
-1,043.09
-532.74
Capital expenditure
17.3
0.5
355.09
16.52
Free cash flow
1,239.54
-637.36
-688
-516.22
Equity raised
-2,500.49
-2,270.37
-1,557.73
-846.12
Investing
-77.94
-57.98
7.69
1.09
Financing
-1,800.33
45.71
36.32
115.48
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3,139.22
-2,919.99
-2,201.71
-1,245.76
