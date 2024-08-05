iifl-logo-icon 1
ISMT Ltd Cash Flow Statement

120.19
(-5.59%)
Aug 5, 2024|12:00:00 AM

ISMT FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.94

-292.24

-248.22

-247.31

Depreciation

-59.93

-61.28

-62.98

-58.55

Tax paid

-142.66

-0.1

1.95

0.98

Working capital

1,418.87

-284.24

-733.84

-227.86

Other operating items

Operating

1,222.23

-637.86

-1,043.09

-532.74

Capital expenditure

17.3

0.5

355.09

16.52

Free cash flow

1,239.54

-637.36

-688

-516.22

Equity raised

-2,500.49

-2,270.37

-1,557.73

-846.12

Investing

-77.94

-57.98

7.69

1.09

Financing

-1,800.33

45.71

36.32

115.48

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-3,139.22

-2,919.99

-2,201.71

-1,245.76

