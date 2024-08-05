iifl-logo-icon 1
ISMT Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

120.19
(-5.59%)
Aug 5, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,152.54

1,234.67

1,304.29

1,490.25

yoy growth (%)

74.34

-5.33

-12.47

28.21

Raw materials

-1,238.58

-712.41

-664.1

-783.51

As % of sales

57.54

57.7

50.91

52.57

Employee costs

-158.84

-123.94

-135.07

-126.09

As % of sales

7.37

10.03

10.35

8.46

Other costs

-693.58

-416.68

-425.79

-504.69

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.22

33.74

32.64

33.86

Operating profit

61.54

-18.35

79.32

75.96

OPM

2.85

-1.48

6.08

5.09

Depreciation

-59.93

-61.28

-62.98

-58.55

Interest expense

-13.78

-262.21

-274.27

-274.85

Other income

18.12

49.61

9.7

10.13

Profit before tax

5.94

-292.24

-248.22

-247.31

Taxes

-142.66

-0.1

1.95

0.98

Tax rate

-2,397.64

0.03

-0.78

-0.39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-136.71

-292.34

-246.27

-246.33

Exceptional items

2,494.1

-58.37

5.84

6.38

Net profit

2,357.39

-350.71

-240.43

-239.95

yoy growth (%)

-772.17

45.86

0.2

-14.18

NPM

109.51

-28.4

-18.43

-16.1

