Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,152.54
1,234.67
1,304.29
1,490.25
yoy growth (%)
74.34
-5.33
-12.47
28.21
Raw materials
-1,238.58
-712.41
-664.1
-783.51
As % of sales
57.54
57.7
50.91
52.57
Employee costs
-158.84
-123.94
-135.07
-126.09
As % of sales
7.37
10.03
10.35
8.46
Other costs
-693.58
-416.68
-425.79
-504.69
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.22
33.74
32.64
33.86
Operating profit
61.54
-18.35
79.32
75.96
OPM
2.85
-1.48
6.08
5.09
Depreciation
-59.93
-61.28
-62.98
-58.55
Interest expense
-13.78
-262.21
-274.27
-274.85
Other income
18.12
49.61
9.7
10.13
Profit before tax
5.94
-292.24
-248.22
-247.31
Taxes
-142.66
-0.1
1.95
0.98
Tax rate
-2,397.64
0.03
-0.78
-0.39
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-136.71
-292.34
-246.27
-246.33
Exceptional items
2,494.1
-58.37
5.84
6.38
Net profit
2,357.39
-350.71
-240.43
-239.95
yoy growth (%)
-772.17
45.86
0.2
-14.18
NPM
109.51
-28.4
-18.43
-16.1
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.