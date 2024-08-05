Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
72.6
-5.55
10.1
18.62
Op profit growth
-528.38
-118.28
71.23
1,068.55
EBIT growth
-192.66
-190.29
-303.43
-80.09
Net profit growth
-793.17
42.45
-14.65
-28.63
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.81
-1.13
5.85
3.76
EBIT margin
0.91
-1.7
1.78
-0.96
Net profit margin
109.88
-27.36
-18.14
-23.4
RoCE
1.67
-2.57
1.55
-0.57
RoNW
-1,655.42
6.65
7.91
26.98
RoA
50.25
-10.3
-3.93
-3.49
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
79
-23.38
-16.41
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
76.93
-27.74
-20.88
-23.75
Book value per share
46.13
-99.53
-76.08
-27.62
Valuation ratios
P/E
0.63
-0.45
-0.15
0
P/CEPS
0.64
-0.38
-0.12
-0.52
P/B
1.08
-0.1
-0.03
-0.45
EV/EBIDTA
20.09
51.94
23.47
42.73
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-2,582.82
0.03
-0.77
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
47.29
68.9
54.58
57.47
Inventory days
66.93
108.7
99.38
102.59
Creditor days
-30.53
-35.72
-32.21
-34.41
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.38
0.08
-0.08
0.04
Net debt / equity
0.11
-1.4
-1.84
-5.31
Net debt / op. profit
2.54
-144.78
26.5
47.46
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-57.13
-57.69
-50.74
-46.94
Employee costs
-7.83
-10.67
-11.08
-10.15
Other costs
-32.21
-32.76
-32.31
-39.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.