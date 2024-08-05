iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ISMT Ltd Key Ratios

120.19
(-5.59%)
Aug 5, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR ISMT Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

72.6

-5.55

10.1

18.62

Op profit growth

-528.38

-118.28

71.23

1,068.55

EBIT growth

-192.66

-190.29

-303.43

-80.09

Net profit growth

-793.17

42.45

-14.65

-28.63

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.81

-1.13

5.85

3.76

EBIT margin

0.91

-1.7

1.78

-0.96

Net profit margin

109.88

-27.36

-18.14

-23.4

RoCE

1.67

-2.57

1.55

-0.57

RoNW

-1,655.42

6.65

7.91

26.98

RoA

50.25

-10.3

-3.93

-3.49

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

79

-23.38

-16.41

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

76.93

-27.74

-20.88

-23.75

Book value per share

46.13

-99.53

-76.08

-27.62

Valuation ratios

P/E

0.63

-0.45

-0.15

0

P/CEPS

0.64

-0.38

-0.12

-0.52

P/B

1.08

-0.1

-0.03

-0.45

EV/EBIDTA

20.09

51.94

23.47

42.73

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-2,582.82

0.03

-0.77

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

47.29

68.9

54.58

57.47

Inventory days

66.93

108.7

99.38

102.59

Creditor days

-30.53

-35.72

-32.21

-34.41

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.38

0.08

-0.08

0.04

Net debt / equity

0.11

-1.4

-1.84

-5.31

Net debt / op. profit

2.54

-144.78

26.5

47.46

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-57.13

-57.69

-50.74

-46.94

Employee costs

-7.83

-10.67

-11.08

-10.15

Other costs

-32.21

-32.76

-32.31

-39.13

ISMT : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR ISMT Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.