To the Members of ISMT Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the standalone Financial Statements of ISMT Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the standalone state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and its standalone profit (including Other Comprehensive Income), standalone changes in equity and its standalone cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matters

a) We draw attention to note no. 3.17 of the Standalone Financial Statements, regarding additional provision for impairment made by the Company to the extent of Rs 7.51 Crores in respect of its investment (including advances) in subsidiary "Structo Hydraulic Sweden" (SHAB) (including investment through Its Subsidiary Company, ISMT Enterprises S.A., Luxembourg) based on the management assessment and valuation report of independent valuer.

b) We draw attention to note no. 3.2 of the Standalone Financial Statements, that the Company is in the process of discharging the obligation regarding remuneration payable to Erstwhile Managing Director of the Company amounting to Rs. 4.20 Crores cumulative up to March 31, 2022 based on legal opinion and requisite approvals.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Investments in subsidiaries:

The Company has investments in various subsidiaries. The Company accounts for investments in subsidiaries at cost (subject to impairment assessment). For investments carried at cost amounting to Rs. 201.35 Crores where an indication of impairment exists, the carrying value of investment is assessed for impairment and where applicable an impairment provision is recognised. Accordingly, the company has made provision for impairment amounting to Rs. 144.56 Crores as at March 31, 2023. Carrying value of investments in subsidiaries is Rs. 56.79 crores net off impairment provision. During the year, management undertook an assessments of its investments in subsidiaries and made an additional provision of impairment amounting to Rs. 7.77 Crores. The determination of recoverable amount involves management estimates and significant judgements with respect to performance of subsidiaries. Refer following notes to the Standalone Financial Statements:

- Key accounting judgements, estimates and assumptions- Note no. 2.28(d)

- Significant accounting policies on impairment of non-financial assets- Note no. 2.23

- Investment in subsidiaries- Note no. 1.2 and 3.15

- Provision for impairment in value of investments- Note no. 3.16, 3.17 and 3.18 Considering the significance of investments, management judgement and estimates involved in determination of recoverable value for impairment assessment, investment in subsidiaries is considered as Key audit matter.

Our audit methodology included the following:

Compared the carrying value of investment in subsidiaries with their respective net assets and earnings for the period.

Assessed the appropriateness of relevant accounting policies of the company including those relating to recognition and measurement of investments comparing with the applicable Ind AS.

Discussed and evaluated management assessment of impairment of investment in subsidiaries.

Evaluated the objectivity and independence of management expert involved in the valuation process.

Discussed the key assumptions and sensitivities with management and those charged with governance.

Considered the disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements for compliance with disclosure requirements in relation to impairment.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance and Board of Directors report, but does not include the standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the standalone financial position, standalone financial performance including other comprehensive income, standalone changes in equity and standalone cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone Financial Statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The standalone financial statements of the company for the year ended March 31, 2022 were audited by the predecessor auditors who expressed an unmodified opinion on those statements vide report dated May 09, 2022.

Our opinion is not qualified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A; a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) As required by section 197 (16) of the Act; in our opinion and according to information and explanation provided to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act and remuneration paid to directors is not in excess of the limit laid down under this section.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements – Refer Note 3.1 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts to the financial statements, if any, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) the management has represented to us, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts to the Financial Statements, if any, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the information and explanation given to us and audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations made by the management and as mentioned under sub-clause (iv) (a) and (iv)(b) above contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Company has not declared or paid dividend during the year.

(vi) The requirement to the use of accounting software for maintaining Companys books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, as prescribed under rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is deferred to financial years commencing on or after April 1, 2023, therefore reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for financial year ended on March 31, 2023.

For P G BHAGWAT LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number: 101118W/W100682

Nachiket Deo

Partner

Membership Number: 117695

UDIN: 23117695BGXKOS9347

Place: Pune

Date: May 03, 2023

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading, "Report on Other legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report on even date:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained records showing particulars of property, plant & equipment. However updation of same with respect to completing full particulars is in progress.

(B) The Company does not own any intangible assets. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the said order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Property, Plant & Equipment are physically verified by the Management according to a phased program designed to cover all the items which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the Property, Plant & Equipment has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) According to information and explanation given to us and based on the examination of records provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), as disclosed in Note 1.1 on Property, Plant & Equipment to the financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year. Accordingly provisions of Clause 3(i)(d) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations provided to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. Hence reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the order is not applicable (ii) (a) The physical verification of inventory excluding stocks with third parties have been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. In our opinion and based on the policy adopted by the management, the coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory and those have been appropriately dealt with in the books of accounts.

(b) We have observed differences in quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions as compared to the books of accounts maintained by the company. However, we have not carried out specific audit of these statements. The reasons for such differences are given in note no 1.17 of the Standalone Financial Statements of the company.

(iii) (a) The Company during the year has granted unsecured loans to employees.

The aggregate amount of such loans granted during the year and balances thereof as at balance sheet date are as under:

Particulars Loans (Rs. in Crores) Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Others (Loans to employees) 0.30 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Others (Loans to employees) 0.33

The Company had granted long term advance amounting to Rs. 0.26 Crores to wholly owned subsidiary company during the year which is considered as equity component, hence reporting under clause 3 (iii) is not applicable to that extent.

Further, the company has provided securities to banks against working capital facilities as disclosed in note no. 1.17 of the Standalone Financial Statements.

(b) In terms of the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and records examined by us, loans provided, securities given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all aforesaid loans and advances in the nature of loans during the year are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of the aforesaid loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated by the Company. The parties are repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated, and are also generally regular in payment of interest as applicable except in Twenty cases where there is delay upto eleven months in repayment of loan amounting to Rs. 0.04 Crores (out of which amount of Rs. 0.01 Crores have been repaid till March 31, 2023).

(d) In respect of the aforesaid loans and advances in the nature of loans, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days, except in case of thirteen employees, principal and interest amounting to Rs. 0.03 Crores is overdue for more than ninety days. According to information and explanation given to us, the company has initiated recovery process for the recovery of the principal amounts and interest thereon.

(e) In respect of the loans and advances in the nature of loans granted which has fallen due during the year, no renewal or extension were granted or no fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) The Company has not granted any loans or made any investments, or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 and 186. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(iv) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

(v) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(v) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, except for dues in respect of provident fund and employees state insurance, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service Tax, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, labour welfare fund, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. The extent of the arrears of statutory dues outstanding as at March 31, 2023, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (in Crores) Period to which the amount relates Due date Date of Payment Provident Fund Employee Provident Fund 0.002 April 2022 and May 2022 15th of next month Unpaid as at March 31, 2023 Employees State Insurance Employee State Insurance Corporation 0.014 April 2022 to September 2022 15th of next month Unpaid as at March 31, 2023

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the particulars of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at March 31, 2023 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of disputed due Amount under dispute not deposited (Rs.in Crores) Period to which amount is related Forum where the dispute is pending Customs Act, 1962 Disputes related to exemptions, classification & other matters 5.86 FY 1990-91, FY 2008-09 to 2010-11, FY 2014-15, FY 2015- 16, FY 2018-19, FY 2019-20 CESTAT Central Excise Act, 1944 Disputes on account of determination of assessable value, availment and utilisation of CENVAT credit & other matters 16.43 2.90 FY 2007-08 to 2009-10, FY 2012-13 to FY 2017-18 FY 2001-02 to FY 2002-03, FY 2004-05 CESTAT High Court, Bombay CGST Act, 2017 Dispute on account of transition of CENVAT credit of cess and ISD invoices 0.38 0.50 FY 2017-18 FY 2017-18 Appellate Commissioner Assistant Commissioner Property Tax Disputed Property Tax 0.26 FY 1995-96 and FY 1996-97 High Court, Bombay Gram Panchayat Tax Disputed Gram Panchayat Tax 2.54 FY 2015-16 to FY 22-23 Zilla Parishad, Pune Water Tax Disputed water charges 1.09 FY 2019-20 Branch Manager, Nazare Dam Division

(viii) In terms of the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and records examined by us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Hence reporting under clause 3(viii) of the order is not applicable.

(ix) (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, during the year, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender as at the balance sheet date. However, loans amounting to Rs. 5.75 crores are repayable on demand and terms and conditions for payment of interest thereon have not been stipulated. According to the information and explanations given to us, such loans have not been demanded for repayment during the relevant financial year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has not availed any term loan during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, report in the form ADT-4 as specified under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has not been filed. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us and as represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Ind AS 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. Therefore reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, the Company is not Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) Based on information and explanation given to us and as represented by the management, the Group has Four Core Investment Companies (CICs) as part of the Group.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during current financial year and had not incurred cash losses during immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation by statutory auditors during the year hence reporting under clause 3

(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has ensured that the unspent amount have been transferred to a special account, within a period of thirty days from the end of the financial year in compliance with section 135(6) of the said Act.

For P G BHAGWAT LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number: 101118W/W100682

Nachiket Deo

Partner

Membership Number: 117695

UDIN: 23117695BGXKOS9347

Place: Pune

Date: May 03, 2023

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under the heading, "Report on Other legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report on even date:

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of ISMT Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For P G BHAGWAT LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number: 101118W/W100682

Nachiket Deo

Partner

Membership Number: 117695

UDIN: 23117695BGXKOS9347

Place: Pune

Date: May 03, 2023