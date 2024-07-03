ISMT Ltd Summary

ISMT Limited began life as The Indian Seamless Metal Tubes Limited. Incorporated on 29th July 1977 as a public limited company, raised Rs. 45 lacs through Initial Public Offering and commenced production of Seamless Tubes in the year 1980 with an installed capacity of 15,000 MTPA. The Company is the largest integrated manufacturer of precision seamless tubes, tubular components, and steels in the Asia Pacific Region. The Company is mainly engaged in manufacturing of seamless tubes and engineering steels. Apart from tubes, ISMT Limited also manufactures a wide range of value added products for each of these industries. These include items such as bearing rings, gear blanks, sifter sleeves, cages for constant velocity joints, swagged & machined axles, threaded and coupled casings, couplings and a host of similar products. The group companies include ISMT North America, Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Limited (TAAL), Structo Hydraulics AB, Sweden and ISMT Europe, Sweden. ISMT has one of the most modern alloy steel plants in India. The factory, located at Jejuri (within a 100 km radius of ISMTs Tube plants) has a capacity of 190,000 MT per annum. Product Range ISMT is one of the largest and most diversified manufacturers of specialized seamless tubes in the world producing tubes varying from 6mm to 273mm. The tube plants of ISMT Limited at Ahmednagar and Baramati are both within a radius of 100 kms of Pune, where ISMT is headquartered. In the year 1990, the production capacity of the company was raised to 50,000 metric tons per annum with the addition of a second Assel Mill. The Indian Seamless Metal Tubes Limited promoted another company during the year 1995 under the name of Indian Seamless Steels and Alloys Ltd. (ISSAL), to produce alloy steel, the raw material used in the manufacture of seamless tubes. In April of the year 2000, the company had acquired Kalyani Seamless Tubes Ltd. (KSTL). The Indian Seamless Metal Tubes Ltd and Indian Seamless Steels and Alloys Ltd merged in the year 2005, resulted the ISMT Limited was born. The Company had changed its name from the Indian Seamless Metal Tubes Limited to ISMT Limited in end of the year 2005. During the year 2005-06, the wholly owned subsidiary Indian Seamless Power Limited was ceased to be a subsidiary company. During the year 2007, in the month of June, ISMT through its subsidiaries and affiliates had acquired 100% stake in Structo Hydraulics (Structo). Structo Hydraulics is engaged in manufacturing of tubular components for the hydraulic cylinder industry, with an annual turnover of Rs 3,000 million. As at July 2007, the company received an ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 certifications for its Environment, Health & Safety implementation. The Company is currently using the de-bottlenecking and modernization process to raise its capacity in the immediate future. It plans to increase the 1,55,000 tpa tube capacity to 2,00,000 tpa. Moreover, the steel capacity of the company which is already manufacturing at the rate of 2,40,000 tpa will be raised to 3,50,000 tpa.On May 8, 2010 ISMT commenced commercial production of its Tube expansion project at Baramati. At the same time, incremental steel making capacity at the steel plant in Jejuri also started commercial production on 27th September, 2010.The Company commissioned 40 MW Captive Power Plant located at Chandrapur district (Maharashtra) in May, 2012.During FY2019-20, the Company acquired stake in its step down subsidiary viz. Structo Hydraulics AB, Sweden (Structo) by acquiring 40,73,627 shares (95.1%) and accordingly, Structo became a direct subsidiary of the Company.Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited (KFIL) acquired majority stake in the Share Capital of the Company(i.e. 51.25%), making ISMT a subsidiary of KFIL w.e.f March 10, 2022.The Company has been merged with Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited through the Scheme of Arrangement with requisite approvals in November, 2022.