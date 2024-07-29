iifl-logo-icon 1
ISMT Ltd Board Meeting

120.19
(-5.59%)
Aug 5, 2024

ISMT CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Jul 202420 Jul 2024
ISMT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Please find enclosed Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results for quarter ending June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
Board Meeting10 May 20242 May 2024
ISMT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter-alia the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and the year ended 31 March 2024. Please find enclosed Results for quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
Board Meeting7 Mar 20244 Mar 2024
ISMT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve declaration of dividend the record date and closure of Trading Window. Intimation about the closure of trading window Please find enclosed Outcome of Board meeting for Interim Dividend Please find enclosed update regarding Interim Dividend Please find enclosed Board Meeting Outcome for Dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/03/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
ISMT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and the period ended December 31 2023. Please find enclosed Un-audited Financial Results for the period ended December 31, 2023. Please find enclosed Un-audited Financial Results for period ended December 31, 2023 Please find enclosed Intimation for Appointment of Compliance Officer Update in respect of ISMT Limited, a subsidiary company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)

ISMT: Related News

No Record Found

