Manaksia Steels Ltd Share Price

60.22
(-3.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open63.9
  • Day's High64
  • 52 Wk High107
  • Prev. Close62.66
  • Day's Low60
  • 52 Wk Low 48.2
  • Turnover (lac)36.46
  • P/E29.5
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value47.86
  • EPS2.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)394.65
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Manaksia Steels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

63.9

Prev. Close

62.66

Turnover(Lac.)

36.46

Day's High

64

Day's Low

60

52 Week's High

107

52 Week's Low

48.2

Book Value

47.86

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

394.65

P/E

29.5

EPS

2.11

Divi. Yield

0

Manaksia Steels Ltd Corporate Action

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Manaksia Steels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Trading Account

Manaksia Steels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.74%

Non-Promoter- 0.64%

Institutions: 0.64%

Non-Institutions: 24.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price
Share Price

Manaksia Steels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.55

6.55

6.55

6.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

302.42

275.32

250.91

212.1

Net Worth

308.97

281.87

257.46

218.65

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

387.96

487.79

688.7

493.5

yoy growth (%)

-20.46

-29.17

39.55

47.75

Raw materials

-295.8

-418.23

-603.71

-402.57

As % of sales

76.24

85.74

87.65

81.57

Employee costs

-12.33

-13.63

-12.99

-11.07

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

26.85

9.76

16.51

26.54

Depreciation

-5.75

-5.85

-5.44

-6.51

Tax paid

-7.17

-1.06

-6.19

-9.89

Working capital

-30.52

28.11

-92.93

23.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.46

-29.17

39.55

47.75

Op profit growth

92.8

-37.82

-32.98

37.89

EBIT growth

146.89

-41.05

-36.84

60.54

Net profit growth

126.21

-15.65

-38.05

82.22

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

681.07

742.38

610.93

504.19

536.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

681.07

742.38

610.93

504.19

536.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.63

7.27

8.23

7.36

2.83

View Annually Results

Manaksia Steels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Manaksia Steels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

A K Chakraborty

Independent Non Exe. Director

K K Chaudhuri

Independent Non Executive Wome

Nidhi Baheti

Non Executive Director

Mrinal Kanti Pal

Non Executive Director

Suresh Kumar Agrawal

Managing Director

Varun Agrawal

Non Executive Director

Ramesh Kumar Maheshwari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ajay Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Manaksia Steels Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in June, 2001 and founded by Mr. Suresh Kumar Agrawal, a qualified chemical engineer, Manaksia Steels Limited, flagship company of the Manaksia Group, is engaged in manufacturing of steel products. The Company is an ISO 9001: 2015 accredited entity and the product profile include Cold Rolled Steel Sheets & Coils, Galvanized Steel Sheets & Coil. Color Coated Steel Sheets & Coils. The Manaksia Group, a multinational organisation, specializes in manufacturing flat/ long metal (steel and aluminium) products, kraft paper and engineered products (caps and closures). With manufacturing facilities in India, Nigeria, and Ghana, the group is a renownedsupplier across India that exports to Bhutan and Africa. The Company, headquartered in Kolkata, operate manufacturing facilities in Haldia and Bankura, West Bengal. The Company expanded its operations into the production of long steel products in Nigeria, through its subsidiary Federated Steel Mills Limited.The Company manufactures and sells value added steel products comprising Cold Rolled Coils used in interior and exterior panels of automobiles, buses and commercial vehicles, Galvanised Corrugated Sheets which find use in the rural housing sector and factory sheds and Galvanised Plain Sheets, used in the manufacture of containers and water tanks and Colour Coated (Pre-painted) Coils and Sheets for sale to construction, housing, consumer durable and other industries.The Steel Undertaking of the wholly owned subsidiary, Mana
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Manaksia Steels Ltd share price today?

The Manaksia Steels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹60.22 today.

What is the Market Cap of Manaksia Steels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manaksia Steels Ltd is ₹394.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Manaksia Steels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Manaksia Steels Ltd is 29.5 and 1.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Manaksia Steels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manaksia Steels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manaksia Steels Ltd is ₹48.2 and ₹107 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Manaksia Steels Ltd?

Manaksia Steels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.73%, 3 Years at 17.78%, 1 Year at 28.14%, 6 Month at 6.55%, 3 Month at -8.02% and 1 Month at 1.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Manaksia Steels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Manaksia Steels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.75 %
Institutions - 0.64 %
Public - 24.61 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Manaksia Steels Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Loading...

