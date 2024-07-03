SectorSteel
Open₹63.9
Prev. Close₹62.66
Turnover(Lac.)₹36.46
Day's High₹64
Day's Low₹60
52 Week's High₹107
52 Week's Low₹48.2
Book Value₹47.86
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)394.65
P/E29.5
EPS2.11
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.55
6.55
6.55
6.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
302.42
275.32
250.91
212.1
Net Worth
308.97
281.87
257.46
218.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
387.96
487.79
688.7
493.5
yoy growth (%)
-20.46
-29.17
39.55
47.75
Raw materials
-295.8
-418.23
-603.71
-402.57
As % of sales
76.24
85.74
87.65
81.57
Employee costs
-12.33
-13.63
-12.99
-11.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
26.85
9.76
16.51
26.54
Depreciation
-5.75
-5.85
-5.44
-6.51
Tax paid
-7.17
-1.06
-6.19
-9.89
Working capital
-30.52
28.11
-92.93
23.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.46
-29.17
39.55
47.75
Op profit growth
92.8
-37.82
-32.98
37.89
EBIT growth
146.89
-41.05
-36.84
60.54
Net profit growth
126.21
-15.65
-38.05
82.22
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
681.07
742.38
610.93
504.19
536.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
681.07
742.38
610.93
504.19
536.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.63
7.27
8.23
7.36
2.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
A K Chakraborty
Independent Non Exe. Director
K K Chaudhuri
Independent Non Executive Wome
Nidhi Baheti
Non Executive Director
Mrinal Kanti Pal
Non Executive Director
Suresh Kumar Agrawal
Managing Director
Varun Agrawal
Non Executive Director
Ramesh Kumar Maheshwari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ajay Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Manaksia Steels Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in June, 2001 and founded by Mr. Suresh Kumar Agrawal, a qualified chemical engineer, Manaksia Steels Limited, flagship company of the Manaksia Group, is engaged in manufacturing of steel products. The Company is an ISO 9001: 2015 accredited entity and the product profile include Cold Rolled Steel Sheets & Coils, Galvanized Steel Sheets & Coil. Color Coated Steel Sheets & Coils. The Manaksia Group, a multinational organisation, specializes in manufacturing flat/ long metal (steel and aluminium) products, kraft paper and engineered products (caps and closures). With manufacturing facilities in India, Nigeria, and Ghana, the group is a renownedsupplier across India that exports to Bhutan and Africa. The Company, headquartered in Kolkata, operate manufacturing facilities in Haldia and Bankura, West Bengal. The Company expanded its operations into the production of long steel products in Nigeria, through its subsidiary Federated Steel Mills Limited.The Company manufactures and sells value added steel products comprising Cold Rolled Coils used in interior and exterior panels of automobiles, buses and commercial vehicles, Galvanised Corrugated Sheets which find use in the rural housing sector and factory sheds and Galvanised Plain Sheets, used in the manufacture of containers and water tanks and Colour Coated (Pre-painted) Coils and Sheets for sale to construction, housing, consumer durable and other industries.The Steel Undertaking of the wholly owned subsidiary, Mana
Read More
The Manaksia Steels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹60.22 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manaksia Steels Ltd is ₹394.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Manaksia Steels Ltd is 29.5 and 1.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manaksia Steels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manaksia Steels Ltd is ₹48.2 and ₹107 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Manaksia Steels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.73%, 3 Years at 17.78%, 1 Year at 28.14%, 6 Month at 6.55%, 3 Month at -8.02% and 1 Month at 1.02%.
