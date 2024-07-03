Summary

Incorporated in June, 2001 and founded by Mr. Suresh Kumar Agrawal, a qualified chemical engineer, Manaksia Steels Limited, flagship company of the Manaksia Group, is engaged in manufacturing of steel products. The Company is an ISO 9001: 2015 accredited entity and the product profile include Cold Rolled Steel Sheets & Coils, Galvanized Steel Sheets & Coil. Color Coated Steel Sheets & Coils. The Manaksia Group, a multinational organisation, specializes in manufacturing flat/ long metal (steel and aluminium) products, kraft paper and engineered products (caps and closures). With manufacturing facilities in India, Nigeria, and Ghana, the group is a renownedsupplier across India that exports to Bhutan and Africa. The Company, headquartered in Kolkata, operate manufacturing facilities in Haldia and Bankura, West Bengal. The Company expanded its operations into the production of long steel products in Nigeria, through its subsidiary Federated Steel Mills Limited.The Company manufactures and sells value added steel products comprising Cold Rolled Coils used in interior and exterior panels of automobiles, buses and commercial vehicles, Galvanised Corrugated Sheets which find use in the rural housing sector and factory sheds and Galvanised Plain Sheets, used in the manufacture of containers and water tanks and Colour Coated (Pre-painted) Coils and Sheets for sale to construction, housing, consumer durable and other industries.The Steel Undertaking of the wholly owned subsidiary, Mana

