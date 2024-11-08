Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 1 Nov 2024

Manaksia Steels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results (both standalone and consolidated) of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024. Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, which commenced at 12:30 P.M. and concluded at 03:10 P.M. has inter-alia approved the Un-audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September, 2024. A copy of the Un-audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September, 2024 is enclosed as Annexure A. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), this is to inform that Mr. Govind Lal Muchhal has been appointed as the President (Marketing & Sales) of the Company with effect from 8th November, 2024 and has been designated as one of the Senior Management Personnels of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Manaksia Steels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Manaksia Steels Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) Un-Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. b) fix the date time and venue of the 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company and to consider and approve the notice convening the 23rd AGM. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, which commenced at 4:35 P.M. and concluded at 6:10 P.M. have inter-alia transacted the following business(es):(a)Approved (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Manaksia Steels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results (both standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, which commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 07:00 P.M. have inter alia transacted the following business(es):(a)Adopted the Audited Financial Statements (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2024.(b)Approved the Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. (c)Approved appointment of M/s. S. K. Agrawal and Co. Chartered Accountants LLP, Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors of the Company.(d)Approved re-appointment of KASG & CO. as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25.(e)Approved re-appointment of M/s. MKB & Associates as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25.(f)Approved re-appointment of M/s. B. Mukhopadhyay & Co. as Cost Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Read less.. Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor, Cost Auditor and Internal Auditor of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

