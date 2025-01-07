Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
387.96
487.79
688.7
493.5
yoy growth (%)
-20.46
-29.17
39.55
47.75
Raw materials
-295.8
-418.23
-603.71
-402.57
As % of sales
76.24
85.74
87.65
81.57
Employee costs
-12.33
-13.63
-12.99
-11.07
As % of sales
3.17
2.79
1.88
2.24
Other costs
-52.09
-41.54
-48.86
-45.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.42
8.51
7.09
9.18
Operating profit
27.72
14.37
23.12
34.5
OPM
7.14
2.94
3.35
6.99
Depreciation
-5.75
-5.85
-5.44
-6.51
Interest expense
-1.13
-1.57
-2.72
-3.91
Other income
6.02
2.81
1.56
2.46
Profit before tax
26.85
9.76
16.51
26.54
Taxes
-7.17
-1.06
-6.19
-9.89
Tax rate
-26.71
-10.88
-37.52
-37.26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
19.68
8.7
10.31
16.65
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
19.68
8.7
10.31
16.65
yoy growth (%)
126.21
-15.65
-38.05
82.22
NPM
5.07
1.78
1.49
3.37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.