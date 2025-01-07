iifl-logo-icon 1
Manaksia Steels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

60.9
(1.13%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

387.96

487.79

688.7

493.5

yoy growth (%)

-20.46

-29.17

39.55

47.75

Raw materials

-295.8

-418.23

-603.71

-402.57

As % of sales

76.24

85.74

87.65

81.57

Employee costs

-12.33

-13.63

-12.99

-11.07

As % of sales

3.17

2.79

1.88

2.24

Other costs

-52.09

-41.54

-48.86

-45.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.42

8.51

7.09

9.18

Operating profit

27.72

14.37

23.12

34.5

OPM

7.14

2.94

3.35

6.99

Depreciation

-5.75

-5.85

-5.44

-6.51

Interest expense

-1.13

-1.57

-2.72

-3.91

Other income

6.02

2.81

1.56

2.46

Profit before tax

26.85

9.76

16.51

26.54

Taxes

-7.17

-1.06

-6.19

-9.89

Tax rate

-26.71

-10.88

-37.52

-37.26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

19.68

8.7

10.31

16.65

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

19.68

8.7

10.31

16.65

yoy growth (%)

126.21

-15.65

-38.05

82.22

NPM

5.07

1.78

1.49

3.37

